Rajkot man told 2 brothers not to throw firecrackers at him. They beat him, killed his father

Two brothers allegedly assaulted and stabbed a 21-year-old man and knifed his father to death after the man objected to their throwing a lighted firecracker at him on Diwali night in Rajkot, police said.

The man, who is the driver of a school van, suffered serious injuries and is fighting for his life in a private hospital in Rajkot.

According to the FIR, late on November 8 evening, the man and his father had an altercation with the brothers who were bursting firecrackers on a public road.

A few hours later, early on Monday, the brothers showed up at the man’s home, and a second altercation ensued. The man was allegedly assaulted, and his father was battered on the head with a log of wood and repeatedly stabbed.

“The murder took place at Marutinandan Society on Mavdi main road. A young man was returning home after buying medicines when he was struck by a firecracker. He and his father chastised them (the men who were bursting the crackers), which led to an argument. The accused (later) went to their house to fight about it (the earlier incident), and this then ended in the death of Ajit Sindhav by 7-8 stabs, while his son was badly injured and is currently under treatment,” B J Chaudhari, ACP (South) of Rajkot City Police, told The Indian Express.

According to the FIR based on the complaint filed by Krunal Ajit Sindhav – the school van driver who is now in hospital – at Malaviyanagar police station, the first altercation happened between 10.30 pm and 11 pm on Diwali, when he was going back home on his motorcycle.

At Bapa Sitaram Chowk, close to Krunal’s home, the accused, Indrajeetsinh Jadeja and Yashrajsinh Jadeja, who are the sons of Mahendrasinh Jadeja, were bursting firecrackers on the road along with a group of people.

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Indrajeetsinh allegedly threw a lighted firecracker at Krunal, forcing him to stop his bike and confront the accused about their behaviour. A heated argument followed, and Krunal’s parents and some relatives came out onto the road. The commotion continued for a while, but everyone ultimately went back into their homes.

According to the FIR, a few hours later, about 2.30 am on November 9, the Jadeja brothers went up to Krunal’s house and began pelting it with stones. They shouted obscenities and death threats.

The complaint said that this provoked Krunal’s father, Ajit Sindhav, to go out of the house, pick up a piece of wood lying near the gate, and confront the Jadeja brothers. Krunal himself followed his father.

However, Yashrajsinh allegedly snatched the log from Ajit Sindhav’s hand and hit him over the head with it. Indrajeetsinh then pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed both the father and the son in the abdomen, leading to massive blood loss. It was only with the intervention of other residents and family members that they were saved from further assault.

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Both Krunal and Ajit were taken to Madhuram Hospital, where Ajit died during treatment.

The Jadeja brothers have been booked for murder, attempt to murder, obscenity, and aggravated criminal intimidation, among other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 (BNS) and the Gujarat Police Act. They were placed under arrest on Monday (November 9) afternoon.

Weapon fired in Ahmedabad

Another major case of assault took place in Ahmedabad city on Diwali night when two groups of people celebrating Diwali clashed in Ghatlodia area of the city, leading to a weapon being discharged, allegedly in self-defence.

An FIR was filed at Bodakdev police station on Monday on the basis of a complaint by 44-year-old Jigarkumar Dahya Patel, a resident of Empire Skyview Apartment on Science City Road.

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The complaint was filed against 15 accused who were allegedly bursting firecrackers on the road, and had allegedly assaulted Patel, members of his family, and other residents of the society.

Many of those named in the complaint were juveniles, local police said. Four adult accused had been arrested, Inspector S G Khambhala said.

According to the FIR, the dispute started on November 6, when families of Empire Skyview Apartment were bursting firecrackers on the road, and a group of youths was doing the same on the opposite side of the road, near a tea stall close to the Capital-2 building.

The firecrackers of the youths allegedly came dangerously close to the families of the society. According to the complainant, he asked them to refrain, but they refused to do so. The matter ended that day after the youths had exhausted their stock of firecrackers.

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On November 8 (Diwali), the society’s residents were again bursting firecrackers with their families when the same group allegedly appeared and started bursting their own firecrackers, the complainant said.

After a couple of rockets came their way, the complainant and society members asked the group to leave, but they allegedly refused. According to the complaint, they instead called several other people.

The group was now about 25 persons strong and, according to the FIR, these individuals, who were allegedly armed with sticks and bats, assaulted the complainant and others with him.

To deter these individuals, Jigarkumar Patel’s friend Rakesh Soma Patel drew his licensed weapon and fired 2-3 rounds in the air, following which the alleged attackers left the area, the FIR states.

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The police were called, and several society members had to be admitted to the hospital for treatment of injuries. Further investigation is underway, police said.