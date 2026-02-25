Rajkot demolition drive winds up, debris removal underway along Aji riverbed: Civic body

A total of 1,512 officials and personnel of the RMC and about 2,900 police personnel had been deployed during the operation. (Express photo)

The Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Wednesday completed the demolition of 1,489 illegally constructed properties in the Jangleshwar area located in Ward No.16 of East Zone. This includes areas of the Aji riverbed and an adjoining Town Planning (TP) road, officials said.

Municipal Commissioner Tushar Sumera told mediapersons on Wednesday, “These illegal encroachments were located at the conjunction of the Aji and Khokhaddad rivers, leading to flooding and making it difficult to provide help at this location. All the encroachments were served notices under section-260(1) of the GPMC Act, and have also been informed in person by going to the locality repeatedly. However, no action was taken by the residents, following which an order was issued under section-260(2) to demolish the said illegal constructions. Therefore, demolition was carried out to remove the illegal construction that was obstructing the opening of 15 metres of TP Road and Aji riverbed area.”