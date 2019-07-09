Rajkot: Couple attempts suicide after killing their 16-month-old daughter

A couple attempted suicide after killing their 16-month-old daughter on Sunday, police said on Monday. A suicide note has been recovered from the spot, according to which, the couple took the step as they were unable to replay their home loan, police added.

Pradyuman Nagar police said Manish Ravsani (29) and his wife Bhavika (25) strangled their daughter late on Saturday night at their home in Hansrajnagar area of the city. “The couple then consumed sleeping pills and slit their veins. However, next morning when they realised they were still alive, the couple tried to set themselves on fire. Their relatives rushed them to Rajkot civil hospital at around 11 am on Sunday,” Pradyuman Nagar police inspector B M Katariya said.

The couple got married around two-and-a-half-years ago and had recently purchased a house after taking Rs 30 lakh home loan from a bank.

“Manish runs a footwear business with the help of his father. But of late, he was not doing well and was in financial crisis. They were worried about repaying the loan which they mentioned in their suicide note. So, they first killed their daughter and later attempted suicide,” Katariya added.

The couple is admitted to Civil Hospital and their condition is reported to be out of danger, police said.

“We have recovered a purported suicide note where they have written about their financial crisis. At the same time, they have also claimed that their relatives were envious of their economic well-being after they purchased the house. The suicide note is in two parts. While it says that Manish and Bhavika have written one part each, the handwriting in both the parts is the same. There are contradictions in the note and we are investigating it,” Katariya added.

Pradyuman Nagar police have booked the couple for the murder of their daughter.