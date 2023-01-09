scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Constable and 4 others caught unloading IMFL bottles in Rajkot

Police seized 3,420 bottles of IMFL cumulatively worth Rs 10.16 lakh, 10 mobile phones, one motorcycle, one car and a luxury bus bearing Rajasthan registration.

rajkot liquor gujarat latest news todayThe five persons detained from the spot were identified as Bharat Jadav (32), Gopal Makwana (30), Raju Parmar (30), Sanjay alias Shani Dabhi (24) and Vishal Solanki (30).

A police constable and four others were arrested by Rajkot rural police after they were caught unloading more than 3,000 bottles of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) from a luxury bus in Veralva Sanathali village in Jasdan taluka of Rajkot district early Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Atkot police station in Jasdan taluka raided an agricultural farm belonging to Bhura Vaghela in Veraval Sanathali village at 1.10 am on Monday. The raiding party found a few men unloading boxes of IMFL bottles from a luxury bus and stocking them in a cottage. The police team, led by head constable Falgun Sagathiya, nabbed five persons from the spot while five others, including Vaghela and driver and cleaner of the luxury bus, managed to flee.

“During questioning, Solanki revealed that he was a police constable posted at the Rajkot Rural police’s headquarters in Mavdi village on the outskirts of Rajkot city,” said sub-inspector JH Sisodiya, incharge of Atkot police station.

According to Rajkot Rural superintendent of police, Jaipal Singh Rathore, “Solanki was recruited as a Lok Rakshak Dal jawan and later promoted as constable. He has served as a constable for around five years… An FIR has been filed against him and others under the Gujarat Prohibition Act… we shall also initiate a departmental inquiry against him.”

The PSI said that Jadav and Solanki are the key accused. “They had ordered the liquor consignment from Haryana and transported it in a luxury bus,” said Sisodiya, adding that the police constable was in civil clothes at the time of the incident.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 20:36 IST
