Constable and 4 others caught unloading IMFL bottles in Rajkot

A police constable and four others were arrested by Rajkot rural police after they were caught unloading more than 3,000 bottles of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) from a luxury bus in Veralva Sanathali village in Jasdan taluka of Rajkot district early Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Atkot police station in Jasdan taluka raided an agricultural farm belonging to Bhura Vaghela in Veraval Sanathali village at 1.10 am on Monday. The raiding party found a few men unloading boxes of IMFL bottles from a luxury bus and stocking them in a cottage. The police team, led by head constable Falgun Sagathiya, nabbed five persons from the spot while five others, including Vaghela and driver and cleaner of the luxury bus, managed to flee.

The five persons detained from the spot were identified as Bharat Jadav (32), Gopal Makwana (30), Raju Parmar (30), Sanjay alias Shani Dabhi (24) and Vishal Solanki (30). Those who escaped were Bhura Vaghela, Hitesh Bharwad, a person accompanying Bharwad on a motorbike and drivers and cleaner of the luxury bus.

“During questioning, Solanki revealed that he was a police constable posted at the Rajkot Rural police’s headquarters in Mavdi village on the outskirts of Rajkot city,” said sub-inspector JH Sisodiya, incharge of Atkot police station.

According to Rajkot Rural superintendent of police, Jaipal Singh Rathore, “Solanki was recruited as a Lok Rakshak Dal jawan and later promoted as constable. He has served as a constable for around five years… An FIR has been filed against him and others under the Gujarat Prohibition Act… we shall also initiate a departmental inquiry against him.”

Police seized 3,420 bottles of IMFL cumulatively worth Rs 10.16 lakh, 10 mobile phones, one motorcycle, one car and the luxury bus bearing Rajasthan registration.

The PSI said that Jadav and Solanki are the key accused. “They had ordered the liquor consignment from Haryana and transported it in a luxury bus,” said Sisodiya, adding that the police constable was in civil clothes at the time of the incident.