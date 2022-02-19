Rajkot civic body passes Rs 2,355-crore budget

AMID OPPOSITION from the Congress over a proposal to raise taxes on new vehicles, the general board of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) passed the Rs 2,355.78 crore budget of the civic body for the financial year 2022-23 Friday.

At the special meeting convened to discuss and pass the budget, four Congress councillors opposed the proposal to hike the one-time tax collected by RMC on registration of new vehicles.

In his draft budget submitted to the standing committee of the civic body, Rajkot Municipal Commissioner Amit Arora had proposed to increase the tax levied on new two-wheelers from the existing one per cent to 2.5 per cent of their ex-showroom price. Similarly, he had proposed to tax small cars at two per cent of their ex-showroom price and luxury cars by up to five per cent of their price. The standing committee had, however, amended this proposal and reduced the proposed hike in the range of 1.5 per cent to 3 per cent.

The Congress councillors opposed the proposal saying it would hit people hard at a time when they are already facing difficulties due to the ongoing pandemic. However, the proposal was adopted by the board by a majority vote. The ruling BJP has 68 corporators in the general board as against four of the Congress. The Congress corporators supported other proposals as the general board passed the budget that was tabled by the standing committee without any amendment.