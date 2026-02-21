2,900 cops led by DIG & curbs for people’s assembly: Rajkot civic body plans mega demolition drive along Aji river bank from Monday

The Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) said it will carry out a drive from Monday to demolish “illegal encroachments” along the banks of the Aji river that divides the city into eastern and western parts.

The civic body aims to clear over 1,489 “illegal structures” spread over 36,000 square metres along the 4.6 km stretch of the river banks, making it the largest such exercise in the Saurashtra region.

Police have also taken stringent measures for the demolition drive, including deployment of

nearly 3,000 personnel led by a DIG and 11 ACPs, declaring the city a no drone fly zone and prohibiting the assembly of four or more people in public spaces.

The Rajkot city administration plans to build Aji Riverfront along the lines of the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad. In June 2025, the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation demolished 600 illegal structures along the Rangmati, one of two rivers that flows through Jamnagar – the other being Nagmati. A riverfront project is planned in Jamnagar as well.

The RMC plans to demolish 992 structures, mainly residential buildings, along the river bank and river bed, and 497 structures on the adjoining roadside.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Municipal Commissioner Tushar Sumera said, “There are illegal encroachments on the Aji river bed and on the roadside, which are two focus areas for the demolitions that will begin on February 23. We want to clear the TP road for traffic and the river bed to control the flood situation which has been happening for the last 2-3 years.”

Asked about the resettlement of inhabitants, Sumera said, “Over the last five years, we have allotted alternate housing to over 800 families from the Jangleshwar area. Even now we are open to giving housing to all those who are eligible under the Awas yojanas.”

A legal challenge to the demolitions is currently underway in the Gujarat High Court but there is no stay order, so the demolition drive is expected to go ahead as planned.

City a no-drone zone for 3 days

Speaking on logistics, RMC Commissioner Sumera said, “Our focus is to complete it within 3-4 days and we will deploy over 1,000 workers to carry out the demolitions. A lot of people have already vacated the area and the others have already been served notices to leave. We are also facilitating tractors to help the people shift their luggage.”

More than 2,900 police personnel and officers will be involved in the operation for security measures. This includes a Deputy Inspector General (DIG), four Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), 11 Assistant Commissioners (ACPs), 37 Inspectors, 157 Sub Inspectors, 760 male constables, 511 women constables, 12 companies (1,200 men) of State Reserve Police, and two companies of State Action Force (SAF) in riot gear, said a senior officer of the Rajkot City Police. The police will deploy drones, water cannons, shields, tear gas and body worn cameras in preparation of any violent protests.

The Special Branch of the Rajkot City Police, through a notification on Saturday, declared the city a no drone fly zone on February 23, 24 and 25.

A police statement in this regard said, “Since a mega demolition will be carried out by the Rajkot Municipal Corporation in Jangleshwar area to remove illegal encroachments, the threat of anti-national elements, terrorists and miscreants using sub-aerial conventional platforms to threaten public safety and law and order cannot be disregarded.”

Commissioner of Police Brajesh Kumar Jha issued a notification prohibiting the assembly of four or more people in public spaces in Rajkot city on February 23, 24, 25 and 26. This will not be applicable to marriage functions and funeral processions.