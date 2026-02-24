Rajkot civic body demolishes 1,119 of 1,489 ‘illegal structures’ on Aji riverbed, adjoining road on Day-1

Amid heavy security cover, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Monday demolished 1,119 of the 1,489 properties it claims are “illegal encroachments” on the Aji riverbed and its adjoining road. The demolition drive began after the Gujarat High Court refused to stay it following a petition filed by 515 residents of the Jangleshwar area.

Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi told mediapersons on Monday that the action was “in the best interest and safety of the people of Rajkot”.

Officials estimate that more than 87,000 square metres of government land will be reclaimed through the drive, restoring the natural flow of the Aji River, which has caused flooding in parts of Rajkot city almost every year due to encroachments blocking its course.

Nearly 3,000 police personnel were deployed to maintain strict law and order and ensure the operation proceeds without disruption.

The preparation for the demolition drive began last week and several evictees began shifting their belongings voluntarily, with much of it also happening alongside the demolition drive on Monday morning.Officials began the drive at 7 am on Monday using 260 heavy vehicles including 63 bulldozers and with the help of over 1,500 municipal workers and 2,900 police personnel.

Addressing a press conference on Monday evening, Mahesh Jani, Regional Commissioner of Municipalities in Rajkot, said: “We have divided the areas to be demolished into seven parts. As many as 42 teams of the RMC were involved in the removal of illegal encroachments. A total of 260 vehicles were involved in the demolition in which 1,119 properties were completely demolished after which the work stopped at 6 pm.”

A woman stand amid debris after demolition drive, many say they were informed only three days ago and remain unsure about where to relocate. (Photo: Chirag Chotaliya)

The RMC plans to demolish 992 structures, mainly residences, along the river bank and river bed, and 497 structures on the adjoining roadside on the 4.6-km stretch.

“Of the 992 properties on the riverbed, 681 were demolished today (Tuesday). Many were three storeyed houses so demolishing those will take time. On the TP road side, some properties have to be demolished completely while others have to be partially demolished so we have done markings.”

Drive for safety of people: Deputy CM

Speaking to reporters outside the state assembly in Gandhinagar on Monday, Sanghavi claimed that the area has turned into a “haven for criminals”.

“In the last few years, the area has turned into a haven for criminals with many anti-social elements living on rent; threatening people and usurping plots to construct luxurious homes that are leased out to people…”

He said, “Eight accused have been arrested in cases of murder, 68 in cases of assault, 19 accused in 15 cases of abduction and rape, 89 persons in cases of unlawful assembly and 72 persons in 37 cases of theft, robbery and house break-ins from Jangleshwar. Out of the 127 cases of PASA registered in Rajkot, 58 are from Jangleshwar. Similarly, 53 persons have been arrested in NDPS cases and 472 kilos of ganja, eight kilos of charas, 1.5kg posh doda (poppy straw), and 33g heroin were seized from the area. In the last eight years, 62 accused have been arrested with weapons”.

According to the Deputy CM, in the last 10 years gambling dens had mushroomed in the area and “65 accused had been arrested” in that connection.

“We have reiterated today that if any anti-social element attempts to use government land in any corner in the state for furthering criminal motives, an entire survey will be initiated. Looking into the antecedents of the people, the place was cleared for the safety of people of Rajkot,” Sanghavi said.

HC refuses to stay demolition

On February 19, 515 residents of the Jangleshwar area had moved the Gujarat High Court, seeking stay on the demolitions until they were rehabilitated by the authorities as per the existing housing policies of the state government. The petitioners sought protection from demolition and also contended that several notices were handed out to those, who were located outside the area of Aji River. Justice A P Mayee of the Gujarat High Court refused to grant stay to the petitioners until the time that they were rehabilitated.

Appearing for the RMC, Government Pleader G H Virk submitted that none of the petitioners had any legal entitlement over the land and that they were “illegal encroachers” occupying the Aji River bed as well as the land, which now falls under the Town Planning scheme of a proposed 50-meter road. The state government also submitted that the petitioners were not eligible for rehabilitation. The court refused to grant interim relief to the petitioners. The matter was then adjourned for February 27.

On Saturday evening, the petitioners moved a plea for urgent hearing, seeking intervention of the court in the scheduled demolition. However, the High Court refused to conduct an urgent hearing in the matter and the RMC proceeded with the demolition early Monday morning.

Next step, housing issues

“We want to remove the debris by tomorrow evening itself. The final clean up operation will be done on Wednesday,” said Jani.

Asked about the measures to be taken to ensure the encroachments do not return, Jani said, “The TP road, for which a part of this demolition has taken place, will be built as soon as the debris is cleared and we hope to lay the road in the next 10 days. As for the riverbed, we are planning to build a wall there which is under conceptualisation at the moment.”

Asked about the legal challenge to the demolitions and alternate housing, Jani said, “We had given 952 notices 10 months ago and had been given a chance to be heard. A few people had moved the High Court. We gave them notices once again and heard their cases again, before taking this decision. The displaced evictees, if they are eligible, can apply for the Awas Yojana houses. We have vacant residences in existing housing and the corporation is building 3,000 more units. They can always apply for the same.”

DCP (Crime) Jagdish Bangarwa of the Rajkot City Police, who was also at the press conference, said that there were no untoward incidents during the demolition drive.

The Rajkot city administration plans to build Aji Riverfront, along the lines of the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad but the stated goal for the demolition is to avoid flooding in the area by removing encroachments and allowing flow of rainwater.

The move, however, has sparked anguish among residents, who lived in the locality for decades. Some of them claimed they were informed only three days back about the demolition drive and were worried about where to go, adding that they might have to live on the streets.