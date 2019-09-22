Rajkot: Cab driver, aide assault constable after failing to show driving licence

A taxi driver and his friend were arrested by Morbi Taluka police on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a police constable after the vehicle was stopped and the driver was asked to produce his driving licence. The incident comes days after stricter provisions of fine under the amended Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) came into force.

Morbi Taluka police said Jaydeep Patel and Chhatrpal Morardan, two constables attached with Morbi Taluka police station, were on their way to Lalpar village on National Highway 27 in Wankaner taluka of Morbi district late evening Saturday. After spotting a car coming from the opposite direction, the two constables signalled it to stop and asked the driver to show his driving licence.

The driver, identified as Kalpesh Nimavat, stepped down from the car but said he did not have a driving licence. The two constables then asked the driver to take his vehicle to Morbi taluka police station.

While they were escorting the car to the police station, one Ajay Nimavat came at the spot and started hurling abuses at the police constables. The tax driver and Ajay also assaulted the two cops and Patel sustained injuries on his left hand.

“As the duo started to run away, they were caught by the public who roughed them up before handing them to us,” constable Patel said in his complaint.

Eventually, the two constables managed to bring the taxi driver and Ajay to Morbi Taluka police station.

Based on the complaint filed by constable Patel, Morbi taluka police station booked the taxi driver and Ajay under IPC Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to public servant to deter him from duty), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 114 (common intent).

Besides this, the taxi driver has also been booked under MVA Sections 3 read with 181 (driving without holding an effective driving licence) and 177 (punishment for offence under MVA).

“The two accused were formally arrested on Sunday morning. Later, we produced them in a local court and they have been sent to judicial custody,” Wankaner taluka police sub-inspector RA Jadeja said.

Jadeja added that 30-year-old Kalpesh was a resident of Khatrivad area of Morbi town while Ajay resided at Ceramic City, also in Morbi town.