Rajkot builder’s son ‘rams SUV’ into several vehicles, beaten up by public

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THE RAJKOT City Police on Wednesday afternoon admitted to hospital an unconscious man, who was “beaten up” by the public after he allegedly caused a multi-vehicle crash, with his luxury SUV ramming into five-six cars and a two-wheeler, resulting in injuries to a couple travelling on the bike. A portion of a BRTS fence was also damaged after one of the cars went through it, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place on the 150-feet ring road around 1 pm. Dhaval Mahesh Pipaliya, the son of a prominent builder in Rajkot, was allegedly behind the wheel of the vehicle, police said.
Pipaliya, who is in his 30s, was allegedly beaten up by some members of the public, who suspected that he was inebriated at the time of the incident. A police team reached the spot and took him to a hospital for treatment. Pipaliya was likely to be arrested after he was discharged from there, police said. A blood test report would determine whether the incident was linked to drink driving, police said. Inspector J M Kaila of Malaviyanagar police station said, “The accused Dhaval Mahesh Pipaliya, with his SUV, hit five to six cars and a couple on a bike. The public assaulted Pipaliya. He was found in an unconscious state and so he was admitted to a hospital.” An FIR was registered at Malaviyanagar police station on the basis of a complaint by Ashwin Vishnu Kathrecha, who was injured in the incident along with his wife Daksha.
Dhaval Mahesh Pipaliya was booked under BNS sections for rash or negligent driving, endangering human life or safety, causing loss or damage to property, as well as under sections of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.
The FIR stated that around 12:45 pm, he and his wife were driving along the 150-feet ring road and were near Mahapuja Dham chowk when a black car hit their vehicle, leading to him losing his balance and both of them falling to the road and suffering several injuries to the hands, chest and face. Kathrecha also alleged that the car that had hit him also hit five or six other cars. He said that the driver of another car ately stopped his vehicle and took the couple to Shiv Hospital, where Daksha Kathrecha was under treatment in the ICU.
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