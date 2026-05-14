Rajkot builder’s son ‘rams SUV’ into several vehicles, beaten up by public

A portion of a BRTS fence was also damaged after one of the cars went through it, police said on Wednesday.

THE RAJKOT City Police on Wednesday afternoon admitted to hospital an unconscious man, who was “beaten up” by the public after he allegedly caused a multi-vehicle crash, with his luxury SUV ramming into five-six cars and a two-wheeler, resulting in injuries to a couple travelling on the bike. A portion of a BRTS fence was also damaged after one of the cars went through it, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the 150-feet ring road around 1 pm. Dhaval Mahesh Pipaliya, the son of a prominent builder in Rajkot, was allegedly behind the wheel of the vehicle, police said.