Blast at Rajkot scrap shop, 2 killed

A high-intensity blast on Friday at a scrap shop in Rajkot district’s Upleta town left two labourers dead and caused damage to nearby shops.

The incident took place at around 9.30 am at a shop in Cutlery Bazar’s in Doshi Sheri area, when Razaak Kana (65) and his son Raes (27) were sorting scrap in the scrap shop, located in a commercial building. Police said the blast was so powerful that under its impact, Raes was blown out of the shop.

The father and son were rushed to a government hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead.

Following the incident, local Congress MLA Lalit Vasoya and Rajkot Rural SP Balram Meena rushed to Upleta and shifted the bodies to Pandit Deendayal Upadhayay Government Hospital in Rajkot city for a forensic post-mortem.

SP Meena told The Indian Express that police have sought help of forensic experts to ascertain what could have caused the blast. “We are still searching as to what was the object because of which this incident happened. Initially, we were thinking that it could be an air-conditioner compressor or a refrigerator compressor. But after visiting the place, prima facie, it appears to me that the blast could not have been caused by any compressor as its intensity was high. Both the bodies were highly disfigured,” the SP said.

Dhoraji police station in-charge Hemendra Dhandhal said the two were hammering and moulding scrap when the incident took place. “It’s possible some explosives used in blasting wells at agricultural fields might have been there in the scrap. No other explosive material like gas cylinder or gas cutter were been observed in the shop,” Dhandhal said, adding forensic experts were also to inspect the site of the incident for clues about the explosive substance.

Meena further said that forensic examination of the bodies was expected to throw some light on the blast. “Something may come out of the bodies— some chemical substance, some explosive substance etc,” he said.

The officer said that the father-son duo, prima facie, had no history which could be of interest to police in the context of the blast. “These are simple persons engaged in scrap business to earn their livelihood… It’s possible something might have been kept in their scrap unknowingly and that led to the incident,” said the SP.

A case of accidental deaths has been registered at Dhoraji police station and police said further investigation was on.