Rajkot: Bhuj man stabs woman for ending friendship with him, arrested

A MAN HAS been arrested by police for allegedly stabbing and trying to murder a woman in Bhuj town of Kutch on Saturday after the latter ended her friendship with him after she came to know about his criminal antecendents, police said.

Police detained Narendrasinh Jadeja hours after he allegedly intercepted the 22-year-old woman when she and her friend were returning home on a scooter after taking their examination for the third year of bachelor of commerce degree on Saturday noon.

Police said the accused intercepted the woman near Narnarayan Nagar in Bhuj and asked her why she was not talking to him and that if she doesn’t talk to him, he would not allow her to talk to anyone else, police said. The accused then pulled a knife out of his pocket and stabbed the woman. The victim tried to thwart the attempt on her life by raising her hand in defence. But in the process, she suffered stab wounds in her palm and elbow. As the two women cried for help, onlookers gathered even as the accused managed to flee the spot.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman, police booked Jadeja under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means or weapons) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and detained him hours later. He was arrested formally later on.

Police said that Jadeja and woman had come in contact with each other around one-and-a-half year ago and had become friends. However, after the woman came to know that Jadeja was booked for allegedly kidnapping, raping and driving a minor girl to suicide in 2019, she ended her relationship with him. Jadeja was arrested in that case also but was later granted bail.