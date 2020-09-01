Rajkot and Jamnagar report over 100 cases for third day

Nearly 1,300 cases were reported in a single day across Gujarat. Patan crossed 1,000-mark, after adding 25 cases on Monday. (Representational)

Rajkot and Jamnagar each continued to report over a 100 cases for the third consecutive day on Monday.

Adding over 35,000 cases in August, the state tally currently stands at over 96,600 cases and approximately 3,050 deaths as per the state health department bulletin numbers. Nearly 1,300 cases were reported in a single day across Gujarat. Patan crossed 1,000-mark, after adding 25 cases on Monday.

The district of Ahmedabad reported 173 cases, of which 147 were from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation jurisdiction. AMC as part of its testing drive in specific areas in each of its seven zones conducted antigen tests for employees of a garment showroom, Asopalav, near Nehrubridge in the east zone. Of the employees tested, nine tested positive. However, of the 27 micro containment zones declared on Monday, Asopalav was not one of them.

Meanwhile, a fourth block in a residential complex in Bopal – Safal Parisar 2 – was declared a micro containment zone after three other blocks were declared the same earlier on Sunday.

Rajkot, where the health department officials are focusing currently, added 118 new cases and three fatalities due to Covid-19 on Monday. However, as per district officials, the district has reported over 300 Covid-19 deaths, compared to the 100-odd deaths enumerated by the state health department. Amreli, which has now nearly 1,300 cases, sees a lag in death numbers with the district officials pegging the fatalities at 27 against the health department’s declaration of 20 deaths for the district.

Covid testing begins for staff at New Secretariat

Gandhinagar: Health authorities in Gandhinagar, on Monday, started conducting rapid antigen testing of state government employees at the New Secretariat. The exercise will continue till September 19.

On Monday, the tests were conducted on employees of Health and Family Welfare department working from Block No. 7. And sources said that results of around five employees of the department returned positive.

While officials of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, district or the state health department could not be reached for comments, sources said that the testing has been ordered after a number of government employees working at New Secretariat were found to be positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, 10 employees of Sports Authority of Gujarat (SAG) situated at Old Secretariat in Gandhinagar have tested positive. ENS

