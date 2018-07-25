Rajkot: Amreli SP raids cops’ party, five constables booked for drinking liquor

Police said that while Varu is a head constable, the rest are constables. (Representational) Police said that while Varu is a head constable, the rest are constables. (Representational)

Five police constables were suspended after they were booked for allegedly consuming liquor at a party in Damnagar town of Amreli district early on Tuesday morning.

Acting on a tip-off, Amreli superintendent of police Nirlipt Rai raided the party. “We got information at around 10.30 pm on Monday that policemen were consuming liquor at a party organised to celebrate the birthday of one of them. I raided the place but the accused had managed to flee as the information leaked. However, we searched the quarters of the accused and one of them was caught with liquor. We visited the venue of the party again and found empty liquor bottles,” Rai told The Indian Express.

The five policemen — Raju Varu, Parakramsinh Gohil, Digvijaysinh Sarvaiya, Ramesh Kotar and Sanjay Chauhan —and two others, Sukhubha Gohil and Kisanbhai, have been booked by Damnagar police for allegedly possessing and consuming liquor.

Police said that while Varu is a head constable, the rest are constables. Varu and Chauhan are attached to Damnagar police station while the remaining three are posted in the headquarters of Amreli district police. Rai said that the seven were drinking at a residential premises hired by one the constables in Damnagar. During the search operation launched after the raid by the SP, Varu was caught with 100 millilitre of country liquor.

“One constable has been arrested while four others and the two private individuals are absconding. However, their action constitutes indiscipline and therefore we have suspended them. We have also ordered a departmental enquiry against the five,” said the SP.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App