Ahmedabad traffic ASI among 3 held transporting liquor

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Ahmedabad city traffic police and two others were caught by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajkot city police on Vidyanagar Main Road of Rajkot allegedly with a consignment of 72 bottles of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) late on Tuesday. Police said that the ASI was piloting the car in which the consignment was hidden.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of SOG intercepted two cars late evening and detained three persons in them — Virendrasinh Darbar (36), Krunah Shah (36) and Mahendrasinh Vaidya (30) – all residents of Ahmedabad. Police said that Darbar and Shah were in a Swift car while Vaid was travelling in a Ciaz car. During search, the SOG team found 72 bottles of IMFL worth Rs 1.4 lakh from the car driven by Vaidya.

“Primary interrogation of the accused revealed that Darbar is an ASI with ‘I’ Division of Ahmedabad city traffic police and he was piloting the car in which the liquor consignment was being ferried. His duty hours in Ahmedabad started Tuesday afternoon but he was caught piloting a liquor consignment. He was to get Rs 10,000 for safely delivering the consignment in Rajkot,” SOG police inspector Rohit Raval said.

The inspector added that the other two accused — Shah who does book-binding work and Vaid, a casual labourer — were his friends. “They are claiming that they had loaded the consignment from Banswara in Rajasthan. But investigation is on to establish the source and destination of the consignment,” Raval said.

The SOG said that a case has been registered and they were arrested formally after all of them tested negative on Wednesday.

