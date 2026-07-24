NH 47 between Rajkot and Bagodra closed; Over 900 rescued in Ahmedabad district

CM Bhupendra Patel and Minister Rushikesh Patel in the flooded areas of Ambli-Bopal in Ahmedabad. (Special arrangement photo)

The Ahmedabad rural police closed a stretch of the Rajkot-Ahmedabad national highway (NH 47) between Ahmedabad and Bagodra on Friday afternoon due to flooding.

Ahmedabad Rural SP Om Prakash Jat said that vehicles coming from Rajkot side can take right turn at Bagodara, head to Vejalaka interchange near Kesargadh village and then turn left to reach Ahmedabad through various villages.

Diversion for heavy flooding on the Ahmedabad – Rajkot highway. (Special arrangement photo) Diversion for heavy flooding on the Ahmedabad – Rajkot highway. (Special arrangement photo)

Those heading from Ahmedabad towards Rajkot can take the same route and get back on the highway from Bagodara.

The Army, Gujarat police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES) have rescued several people affected by the flood.