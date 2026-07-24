NH 47 between Rajkot and Bagodra closed; Over 900 rescued in Ahmedabad district

The Ahmedabad rural police closed a stretch of the Rajkot-Ahmedabad national highway (NH 47) between Ahmedabad and Bagodra on Friday afternoon due to flooding.
Ahmedabad Rural SP Om Prakash Jat said that vehicles coming from Rajkot side can take right turn at Bagodara, head to Vejalaka interchange near Kesargadh village and then turn left to reach Ahmedabad through various villages.
Diversion for heavy flooding on the Ahmedabad – Rajkot highway. (Special arrangement photo)
Those heading from Ahmedabad towards Rajkot can take the same route and get back on the highway from Bagodara.
The Army, Gujarat police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES) have rescued several people affected by the flood.
At least 900 people stranded in Gallops Industrial Park in Bavla were rescued by teams of SDRF and Ahmedabad rural police after the industrial area was submerged.
Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES) and Indian Army rescue efforts in Ambli-Bopal suburbs of Ahmedabad. (Express Photo)
In another incident, three persons, including a woman senior citizen, who had been stranded in a waterlogged area for nearly 11 hours due to incessant rainfall in Dholka, a town on Ahmedabad’s outskirts, were rescued in a coordinated late-night operation by the district administration and police on Thursday. Several people were rescued by police on tractors as no other vehicles could ply due to waterlogging.
“Several people remained trapped since around 3 pm on Thursday amid rising floodwaters. Upon receiving information, the rescue operation was immediately planned and executed despite adverse weather conditions and the challenges posed by darkness and heavy flooding. At around 2:00 am on Friday, the joint rescue team successfully reached the stranded persons by boat and evacuated all three safely,” Ahmedabad Rural SP Om Prakash Jat said.
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Ahmedabad Rural Police rescue efforts in Dholka, Ahmedabad. (Express Photo)
Several people stranded in the flooded Ambli-Bopal area, near Ahmedabad city, were rescued by AFES and Army on Thursday and Friday by boats. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the area Friday.
A statement by the Indian Army on July 24 said, “Responding swiftly to the evolving flood situation in Gujarat, the Indian Army, under the aegis of Southern Command, has mobilised Relief and Rescue Columns, including Engineer and Medical teams, to assist the civil administration in ongoing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations.”
Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujarat. He covers the region's most critical social, legal, and administrative sectors, notably specializing at the intersection of health, social justice, and disasters.
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Health and Public Policy: He has deep expertise in healthcare issues, including rare diseases, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the complex logistics of organ transplants, and public health challenges like drug-resistant TB and heat health surveillance. His on-ground reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic and Mucormycosis was critical in exposing healthcare challenges faced by marginalized communities in Gujarat.
Social Justice and Legal Administration: He reports on the functioning of the legal and police system, including the impact of judicial philosophy, forensics and crucial administrative reforms (. He covers major surveillance and crackdown exercises by the Gujarat police and security on the international border.
Disaster and Crisis Management: His work closely tracks how government and civic bodies respond to large-scale crises, providing essential coverage on the human and administrative fallout of disasters including cyclones, floods, conflict, major fires and reported extensively on the AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad.
Civic Infrastructure and Governance: Provides timely reports on critical civic failures, including large scale infrastructure projects by the railways and civic bodies, as well as the enforcement of municipal regulations and their impact on residents and heritage. ... Read More