Rajkot: 4 women SIs of ATS felicitated for nabbing history-sheeter

FOUR WOMEN sub-inspectors (SIs) of the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) were felicitated on Wednesday for their efforts in nabbing history-sheeter Jusab Allarakha even as one of the officers said she was feeling that their work was “getting too much attention”.

Anjali Rupani, wife of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and in charge of women’s wing of the Rajkot unit of BJP, felicitated women SIs Santok Odedara, Nitmika Gohil, Aruna Gameti and Shakuntala Mal at a ceremony held in the Senate Hall of SU.

Calling the four women officers the “pride of Gujarat”, Anjali Rupani said, “The four braveheart women – Santokben, Nitmika, Shakuntala and Aruna – are truly the pride of Gujarat. The operation could have been a team work but it is a big deal to muster courage to try and arrest such a notorious criminal. The man who has committed so many crimes could go to any extent. He could have been carrying arms. Even in such a scenario, the four women dared to nab him and did a commendable job,” said Rupani.

The event was organised by the Centre for Women’s Studies & Research, and Career Counselling & Development Centre of the SU. SU vice-chancellor Prof Nitinkumar Pethani, pro V-C Vijay Deshani and Rajkot city police commissioner Manoj Agarwal were present.

Rupani also pointed out that women had been serving as wildlife trackers, caretakers and guides in Gir forest and were dealing with Asiatic lions. “Women can do anything. But one has to have courage and self-confidence. I believe CCDC helps with that,” she said.

The four women SIs and one male SI were in the team that nabbed Jusab Allarakha Sandh from the interior area of Botad district after an overnight operation on May 7. Photos of the women officers training their guns at an overpowered Sandh went viral on social media and the team earned praise from many quarters for nabbing the history-sheeter who is facing 23 cases, including those of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, assaulting police, etc. Sandh had been on the run since a murder he allegedly committed in Rakot district in 2017.

Speaking at the event, Odedara said, “When we were told about this ceremony, we went to our sir, ATS chief Himanshu Shukla, and told him that it is being stretched too much… whatever we did was our routine job and such attention was uncalled for. But sir told us that our work could inspire the students attending this ceremony,” said 30-year-old Odedara who hails from Jamraval village of Devbhoomi Dwarka.

SI Gohil said that the state government was taking much efforts to promote women in various fields and urged the students to grab the opportunities.

V-C Pethani said that the objective of the function was to inspire and encourage those students who are preparing for competitive examinations.