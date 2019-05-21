Rajkot: 35-year-old woman arrested with 10 kilos of marijuana

A 35-year-old woman, whose mother and three family members have been jailed for selling marijuana, was caught by police on Sunday evening when she tried to transport a consignment of 10 kilograms that she purchased from Surat to Rajkot.

The woman had been trying to make some quick money to secure bail for her jailed kin.

After being tipped off, a team of Bhaktinagar police intercepted an auto-rickshaw near Nilkanth Talkies on Kotharia road around 7 pm on Wednesday and detained Mehmuda alias Laludi Kaida who had hired that rickshaw. Police said that Kaida was found carrying 10.430 kg of marijuana, a banned narcotic substance.

“Kaida’s mother, sister, brother-in-law, and niece are in jail after being arrested for possessing marijuana in 2018-19. Kaida says that she needed money to support the family as well as to pay the fees of advocates to fight court battles for securing bails for her jailed family-members,” police said.