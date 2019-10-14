Gujarat: Two men beat up, threaten toll collector on NH-27

TWO MEN driving in a car allegedly beat up a toll collector and threatened him with a knife, after a dispute over the payment of toll tax at Pithadiya tollgate near Jetpur town on National Highway 27, Rajkot rural police said on Sunday.

Advertising

Manish Tyagi, a toll collector at the Pithadiya toll gate, filed a complaint with Virpur police station of Rajkot rural police on Sunday. In his complaint, Tyagi stated that two men driving in a new car tried to pass through the toll gate without paying the toll tax on October 9. When the complainant stopped them and demanded toll tax, the two accused allegedly slapped and kicked him and threatened him with a knife. The accused, eventually, fled the spot without paying the toll tax.

Based on Tyagi’s complaint, Virpur police have booked the unidentified men under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to prove breach of peace), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 114 (common intent).

“In the footage recorded by CCTV cameras at the toll gate, two men are seen trying to pass the gate without paying the tax. When the complainant signals with his hand to stop, the accused are seen getting down from their car and beating the toll gate employee. They are also seen threatening the victim with a knife before speeding away,” Rana Bhojani, Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) of Virpur said.

Advertising

The PSI said that they were analysing the CCTV footage, but added that nobody was arrested as of Sunday evening. “The car in which the accused were driving seems to be a new one and did not have a vehicle registration number plate. We are trying to identify the accused with other clues,” said Bhojani, who is the investigating officer of the case.

He added that Tyagi had filed a police complaint after receiving an approval from higher officers of the agency which is responsible for collecting toll tax at the Pithadiya tollgate.

The NH-27 is part of the east-west corridor of national highways in the country. It originates from Porbandar and terminates in Silchar in Assam.