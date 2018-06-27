Rajkot: 17 corporators back Rajyaguru, threaten to quit Congress

Rajyaguru, the richest candidate in the Assembly polls last year, was appointed president of Rajkot city unit of Congress in the run-up to the election. (File) Rajyaguru, the richest candidate in the Assembly polls last year, was appointed president of Rajkot city unit of Congress in the run-up to the election. (File)

A day after Indranil Rajyaguru resigned from the Congress, 17 party corporators, including Leader of Opposition in Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) Vashram Sagathiya, urged the party leadership on Tuesday to persuade the former MLA to withdraw his resignation lest they too will resign. The Congress has 33 corporators in 72-member Rajkot civic body.

Rajyaguru, who had unsuccessfully challenged Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in last year’s Assembly elections from Rajkot, on Monday took his party by surprise after he resigned as president of Rajkot city unit of Congress as well as from the primary membership of the party over “the way the party was functioning”. He also alleged that the party leadership did not act against those who indulged in anti-party activities and were given plum posts.

The 17 Congress corporators met on Tuesday and decided to extend support to Rajyaguru, saying they agreed with what Rajyaguru had stated about the functioning of the party. “All corporators were of the unanimous view that Rajyaguru was right in observing that those who indulged in anti-party activities have been awarded with plum positions, while 22 corporators who conveyed their demands through formal letters were instead issued notices,” Sagathiya said.

He also said that the corporators were of the view that the Congress leadership should persuade Rajyaguru to withdraw his resignation. “Everybody said that Rajyaguru should be re-inducted into the party. None, only Rajyaguru can help revive the party here… If the party does not re-induct Rajyaguru and ignores our view, we will have no other option than to send our resignation to Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee,” said the Congress leader.



