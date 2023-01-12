scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Rajhans Group pays loan after order on sealing facilities

Following their complaint, the collector ordered sealing of both the places in the first week of January. On January 10, the firm paid Rs 170 crore to all three banks, including Rs 76 crore to Bank of Baroda. Sources in the district collector’s office said that the group also obtained NOC from the banks.

On January 1, assistant manager with Bank of Baroda’s debt recovery branch in Vadodara, Bholanath Trivedi, registered an offence with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in New Delhi against Rajhans Group for defaulting payment of loan to the tune of Rs 76 crore. (Express Photo)
A week after Surat district collector issued notice to seal a Amazia water park and Rajhans Multiplex run by the Rajhans Group for defaulting loan payment, the group on Tuesday submitted NOC from bank with proof of paying the full loan amount.

On January 1, assistant manager with Bank of Baroda’s debt recovery branch in Vadodara, Bholanath Trivedi, registered an offence with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in New Delhi against Rajhans Group for defaulting payment of loan to the tune of Rs 76 crore.

On his complaint, the CBI registered an offence under IPC sections 420 (Cheating) and 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), as well as section 13(2) and 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Rajhans Infrabuild Company, its promoters Sanjay Movaliya, Manoj Movaliya, Mitesh Movaliya, Pukhraj Shah, Ashish Jain, Sohilkumar Mandanka (Rajkot) and a private person.

According to CBI sources, Rajhans Group owner Sanjay Movaliya and partners had taken a loan of Rs 100.79 crore from three banks — Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India in 2019. However, the firm failed to pay the loan amount. The banks then requested Surat district collector to take action against the Rajhans Group and seal their Amazia water park at Maghob area and Rajhans Multiplex at Paal.

Movaliya told The Indian Express, “The amount pending with all banks has been paid… We have been in the entertainment industry since 2020 and during the Covid-19 lockdown, we faced great loss in business… Now all issues have been resolved.”

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 05:08 IST
