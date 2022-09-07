scorecardresearch
Rajendrasinh Parmar elected Vice-Chairman of Amul Dairy

Parmar's election came days after the Gujarat High Court overturned the state government's appointment of three nominees to the board of Amul Dairy.

Congress leader Rajendrasinh Parmar was elected as the Vice chairman of Amul Dairy. (file)

Borsad MLA and Congress leader Rajendrasinh Parmar was elected Tuesday as the Vice-Chairman of Amul Dairy after he defeated Rajesh Pathak of the BJP by three votes. While Parmar won nine of 15 votes, Pathak won only six.

Parmar’s election came days after the Gujarat High Court overturned the state government’s appointment of three nominees to the board of Amul Dairy and ordered the counting of the votes of the elections to the post of the Vice-Chairman that had been stayed after Parmar and two others had challenged the right of the nominees to vote in the elections of October 2020.

On Tuesday, Parmar said the HC decision (on August 26) was a “victory of democracy”.

In 2020, Parmar had filed a writ petition in the HC seeking an order against the three nominees appointed by the government. He had contended that he had the support of nine of the 15 directors of the Amul Board and that his opponent, Pathak was trying to add votes in his favour by appointing government nominees.

