Rajendra Trivedi bats for speeding up trials

Beginning Day Two of his Jan Ashirwaad Yatra, seeking blessings at the Swaminarayan temple in Atladara in Vadodara on Friday, Gujarat Cabinet Minister for Revenue, Law & Justice, Disaster Management and Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Rajendra Trivedi said Friday he will focus on ensuring that “court trials are not delayed because of government pleaders”.

Trivedi was on his maiden visit to his home city of Vadodara after being sworn in to the new state Cabinet and will visit his Assembly constituency of Raopura on Saturday.

Interacting with media at Atladara, Trivedi said, “Until the day before, the weather was such that one would be scared at night with the lightning and heavy downpours. It was behaving like the Congress… When the Jan Ashirwad Yatra began from Kheda, there was not a drop of rain. Now, even nature knows that it should not cause impediment in the work of honest service for people…”

Trivedi, who was a practicing lawyer for several years before becoming an elected representative, said he would draw from his experiences while handling the Law and Justice portfolio. Stressing the need to ensure that court trials are not delayed, he said, “My attempt is to ensure that trials do not get prolonged, especially because of government pleaders… They keep building up a long list of witnesses and the deposition and cross-examinations become a long process. The need is to ensure that the most relevant and reliable witnesses are brought in to speed up trials and help courts deliver justice.”

Trivedi, who also holds the Revenue portfolio said, “As part of the duties towards revenue, it will be my earnest effort to ensure that people’s problems are resolved quickly… no one will be able to challenge my honesty. I will keep travel to a minimum and be available in my office so that people approaching the departments can find instant solutions.”

He added that the change in the cabinet does not change the goal of the BJP. “The BJP was in power and is still in power. Only the people having responsibility have changed but our path and goal are still the same. We will progress in the same direction. The party workers are our strength. People bring their problems to the party workers and they act as a medium to communicate it to us. So we will keep our party workers very close… Wherever there is need of strict action, I will also do that.” he said.

On Thursday, while kickstarting the yatra from Mahuda in Kheda district, Trivedi spoke of the “large number of Muslim workers” in the BJP, which would send across a message to the Congress. He said, “Mahuda has such a huge Muslim population; so many Muslims here are BJP party workers. The way I was welcomed when I reached here, I can tell that in the coming Assembly polls, the Congress will learn what is the actual meaning of ‘Sab ka saath, sab ka vikaas’ — the slogan of faith given by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. It is a common goal, a common direction. During Covid-19 times, the government did not see if a person was a Valmiki, a Patel or a Muslim… whatever was possible was done by the district administrations.”

Enlisting examples of the work done in his constituency of Raopura, Trivedi said, “In Raopura, we did something unthinkable… as many as 400 party workers came out and sanitised homes without caring about their own lives. Not a single Congress party worker was seen outside… not a single BJP worker was sitting at home… (During the pandemic)… they made sure food was available to 1.2 lakh people… Even when the state government issued a circular that we will have to stop cooking meals and providing to people for safety reasons, the party workers continued to help and serve people… some of our party workers also got martyred in serving people but they are in our hearts today…”

Trivedi also spoke about how the ‘Rajendra Trivedi Fan Club’ in Vadodara arranged a special Shramik Express to send stranded migrants to Uttar Pradesh during the lockdown “without the media being able to point out a single mistake”.