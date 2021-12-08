Rajasthan organises investors meet in Gujarat, signs agreements worth Rs 1.05 lakh crore

The Rajasthan government organised an investors’ meet in Gujarat to promote their upcoming “Invest Rajasthan 2022” summit on Wednesday where agreements worth Rs 1.05 lakh crore were signed with industrialists.

Invest Rajasthan summit is scheduled to be held on January 24-25, 2022 at Jaipur, where investors from across the globe including Spain, Japan and other countries have been invited, said officials from the Rajasthan government during the investors’ meet held with the help of CII in Ahmedabad.

“At this event in Ahmedabad, we have attracted investments worth Rs 1.05 lakh crore, which includes 12 MoUs worth Rs 41,590 crore and the remaining LoIs (Letter of Intent) worth Rs 64,110 crore,” said Parsadi Lal Meena, Health and Excise minister, Rajasthan government who oversaw the MoU signing ceremony for 40 projects.

Archana Singh, Commissioner of Industries and Bureau of Investment Promotion said while some of the agreements included national players like Azure Power who had offices in Gujarat and wanted to set up a solar park worth Rs 24000 crore in Fatehgarh in Jaisalmer, there were Gujarat centric companies like Torrent Gas who were looking to park Rs 5000 crore in city gas distribution projects.

“The MoUs signed are with those companies whom we have been following up for the last six months and have been allocated land. The LoIs are those who have expressed interest in investing in Rajasthan,” Singh told mediapersons after the meeting in Ahmedabad.

While addressing businessmen during the investors’ meet, the health minister from Rajasthan said cheap land will be made available to industries willing to invest in the state. “For those investors investing Rs 100 or more, we have prepared a customised package where any services they ask for will be provided. You will not have to meet the cabinet or the bureaucrats… The land is 40 percent cheaper than before,” he said projecting the upcoming oil refinery in Barmer where a PCPIR is being developed.

“The raw materials come to Morbi from our state. You can come and set up units near the source of these raw materials. We will give all the facilities,” said Meena who targeted investments in ceramic sector. The minister said in connection with the upcoming investment summit a delegation from Rajasthan had gone to Dubai where Rs 40000 crore worth of MoUs were signed.

Industries official Archana Singh said that Rajasthan currently is processing Rs 2 lakh crore of projects where companies have sought customised packages which include solar power generation companies like Adani Group, Torrent Group and Azure Power, Renew Power and others. “Each of their projects have capacity of 10 GW,” Singh said.

Singh said that the Adani Group which is setting up a solar park have already put in place 5000-6000 MW. “We have recently approved a Rs 48000 crore customised package for the Adani Group and they have given a request for another Rs 40000 crore of investments,” she added.

The investments signed in Gujarat on Wednesday are in renewable energy, city gas supply, cement manufacturing, logistics, tourism and hospitality.