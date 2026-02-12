Rajasthan man stabbed to death in brawl on Ahmedabad road, police hunt for 3 suspects

Police identified the victim as Shiva Dinesh Kalasua, who was declared dead by doctors at a local hospital where he was taken after the assault.

By: Express News Service
3 min readAhmedabadUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 12:28 PM IST
ahmedabad stabbingPolice identified the victim as Shiva Dinesh Kalasua, who was declared dead by doctors at a local hospital where he was taken after the assault.
Make us preferred source on Google

A 25-YEAR-OLD man from Rajasthan, working as a house cleaner in Ahmedabad, was stabbed to death allegedly by three men on Tuesday near the Vakil Saheb bridge in Bopal area of the city, police said on Wednesday.

Police identified the victim as Shiva Dinesh Kalasua, who was declared dead by doctors at a local hospital where he was taken after the assault.

An FIR was registered at the Sarkhej police station on the basis of a complaint by a cousin of the victim, Kishan Gattu Dhula Kalasua (25).

The FIR stated that on the intervening night of February 10-11, sometime after 12 am, he received a call from his brother who lives in Kalol, Gandhinagar, telling him that their cousin Shiva had been involved in a brawl near the Vakil Saheb bridge on Bopal and that he was not receiving calls.

In the FIR, Kishan said that when he and his wife reached the flyover in Bopal around 1 am on February 11, bystanders told him that a person injured in a fight had been taken to Saraswati Hospital by ambulance. Upon reaching the hospital, he found that Shiva had been declared dead by then and the body had stab wounds to the chest, back and ear.

However, he met two of Shiva’s friends there who told him about the events that led to Shiva’s death, the FIR said. It stated that the two friends told Kishan that they were seated inside a bus near the Vakil Saheb bridge when Shiva received a call from one Narayan alias Rajkumar and Shiva gave him the location. Narayan reached the spot with one Sunil Khokariya and two other men around 10:30 pm on February 10, and asked Shiva to exit the vehicle.

Consequently, an argument escalated into a brawl, where Shiva was allegedly assaulted by Sunil Khokariya and the two unidentified men. The two men then held Shiva as Khokariya allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked Shiva with it. Bleeding profusely, Shiva pulled out of the grasp of the two men and ran, crossing the road and collapsing at its far end. The three suspects then fled and have been booked under BNS sections for murder and voluntarily causing hurt at the Sarkhej police station in Ahmedabad city.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
After assurance in High Court, Krishi Bhawan mosque not in new building plan
After assurance in HC, Krishi Bhawan mosque not in Central Vista plan
Juhi Chawla
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
In a LinkedIn post, he recounted the moment of panic that subsided, thanks to Zepto (File photo)
How a 3 am Zepto order saved a Mumbai woman from missing her 6 am flight
(From left) Pakistan spinners Usman Tariq, Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed will be key at the T20 World Cup. (PHOTOS: AP)
Pakistan's X-factor: A multifaceted spin bowling unit that can trouble India's big-hitters
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
Live Blog
Advertisement