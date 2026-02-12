Rajasthan man stabbed to death in brawl on Ahmedabad road, police hunt for 3 suspects

Police identified the victim as Shiva Dinesh Kalasua, who was declared dead by doctors at a local hospital where he was taken after the assault.

A 25-YEAR-OLD man from Rajasthan, working as a house cleaner in Ahmedabad, was stabbed to death allegedly by three men on Tuesday near the Vakil Saheb bridge in Bopal area of the city, police said on Wednesday.

An FIR was registered at the Sarkhej police station on the basis of a complaint by a cousin of the victim, Kishan Gattu Dhula Kalasua (25).

The FIR stated that on the intervening night of February 10-11, sometime after 12 am, he received a call from his brother who lives in Kalol, Gandhinagar, telling him that their cousin Shiva had been involved in a brawl near the Vakil Saheb bridge on Bopal and that he was not receiving calls.