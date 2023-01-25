scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Raj Kumar is next Chief Secretary of Gujarat

The 1987-batch IAS officer will replace incumbent Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar whose eight-month extension expires on January 31.

A Gujarat-cadre IAS officer of 1987 batch, Raj Kumar is a native of Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh. (Source : Twitter/@SpokespersonMoD)
The Gujarat government on Wednesday appointed Raj Kumar as the next Chief Secretary of the state. Raj Kumar, who is currently the additional chief secretary (Home), will replace incumbent Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar whose eight-month extension expires on January 31. Raj Kumar will be the 31st Chief Secretary of Gujarat.

The General Administration Department (GAD) of the state government issued a notification in this regard Wednesday. Appointing Raj Kumar as the next Chief Secretary from January 31, the government also ordered that he will officiate as the Office on Special Duty in the Chief Secretary’s office till January 31.

A Gujarat-cadre IAS officer of 1987 batch, Raj Kumar is a native of Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh. He is an alumni of IIT, Kanpur. Raj Kumar also holds the additional charge of Industry & Mines Department.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 15:51 IST
