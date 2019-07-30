Rain relief to farmers in Saurashtra, Kutch

Moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded in all 12 districts of Saurasthra-Kutch regions on Monday, bringing some relief to farmers who were worried about their crops wilting in the prolonged dry spell.

Five major dams of the region received fresh inflow of water and the Indian Meteoroligical Department has forecast heavy to heavy rainfall in Saurashtra and Kutch over the next three days. Rajkot city recorded 59 millimetres (mm) of rainfall till 6pm, while Rajkot taluka received 60 mm rain and the neighbouring Padadhari taluka got 36 mm. Light showers were reported in Jamkandorana, Dhoraji, Lodhika, Vinchhiya, Upleta and Kotda Sangani talukas.

Choital taluka in Surendra-nagar district recorded the highest rainfall during the day at 62 mm, while the neighbouring taluka of Thangadh recorded 39mm. Rain was reported in four out of six talukas of Jamnagar district. Dhrol taluka topped the chart in that district with 40 mm rain. Similarly, nine out of 11 talukas of Amreli district also received light to moderate rainfall. Savarkundla experienced 32 mm rain, the highest in Amreli district. Bagasara and Khambha talukas also registered noteworthy rainfall during the day.

Visavdar taluka of Junagadh district recorded 45 mm rainfall, while Bhesan received 23 mm. Light showers were reported in Morbi,

Bhavnagar, Botda, Porbandar, Dwearka, Kutch and Gir Somnath districts.

Flood control cells of Rajkot irrigation circle and Junagadh irrigation circle said that rainfall was reported the catchment areas of total 51 dams, including 46 in Rajkot circle and five in Junagadh circle.

Following heavy rain in Rajkot and Surendranagar districts, fresh inflow of water was recorded in five dams of Rajkot and Morbi districts. According to the flood control cell of Rajkot irrigation circle, Aji-II and Nyari-II dams in Rajkot district had an inflow of 2,731 cubic feet per second (cusec), 810 cusecs respectively.

Aji-III dam in Jamnagar district had an inflow of 3,060 cusecs while Demi-I and Macchu-I dams in Morbi districts had inflow of 5,452 and 4,250 cusecs respectively.