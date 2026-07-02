Rain misses Dev Bhoomi Dwarka in June

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Surat, Dang, Navsari and Valsad on July 2 and 3; in Narmada, Tapi and Dang on July 4 and in Dang, Tapi and Valsad on July 5. (Express)

While most Gujarat districts experienced their first rain shower by June 30, Dev Bhoomi Dwarka on the western tip remained dry.

“No Rain” said the legend on the India Meteorological Department monsoon map for that day. Last year, this district was among those that had received excess rainfall during the season.

Overall, while it usually covers the entire Gujarat by this time, this year marks a departure for the Southwest Monsoon, which has remained at bay so far.

As of Tuesday, it had barely crossed Surat.

According to the data maintained by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar, the state has recorded an average rainfall of 28.42 mm or 3.13% so far.