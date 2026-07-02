Rain misses Dev Bhoomi Dwarka in June

Overall, while it usually covers the entire Gujarat by this time, this year marks a departure for the Southwest Monsoon, which has remained at bay so far.   

Written by: Ritu Sharma
3 min readAhmedabadJul 2, 2026 01:37 AM IST
Rain misses Dev Bhoomi Dwarka in June, Rain misses Dev Bhoomi Dwarka, Gujarat districts first rain shower, Dev Bhoomi Dwarka rainless, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairsHeavy to very heavy rain is likely in Surat, Dang, Navsari and Valsad on July 2 and 3; in Narmada, Tapi and Dang on July 4 and in Dang, Tapi and Valsad on July 5. (Express)
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While most Gujarat districts experienced their first rain shower by June 30, Dev Bhoomi Dwarka on the western tip remained dry.

“No Rain” said the legend on the India Meteorological Department monsoon map for that day. Last year, this district was among those that had received excess rainfall during the season.

Overall, while it usually covers the entire Gujarat by this time, this year marks a departure for the Southwest Monsoon, which has remained at bay so far.

As of Tuesday, it had barely crossed Surat.

Rain misses Dev Bhoomi Dwarka in June, Rain misses Dev Bhoomi Dwarka, Gujarat districts first rain shower, Dev Bhoomi Dwarka rainless, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairs

According to the data maintained by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar, the state has recorded an average rainfall of 28.42 mm or 3.13% so far.

Against the usual onset on June 15, the monsoon this time arrived nine days late, only for its progress to stall.

The IMD data revealed that, excluding the Aravalli, Kheda, Mahisagar and Panchmahal areas, the state is experiencing a severe rainfall deficit, which stands between 60 and 99 per cent. While Aravalli and Kheda are rainfall-deficient in the range of 20 to 59 per cent, only Mahisagar and Panchmahal have received normal rain till June 30.

The SEOC data also indicated a similar dismal picture. As many as 52 talukas, out of 268, have not seen any rain till the said date.

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In Kutch, nine talukas have received no rain. Its Rapar taluka recorded 12 mm rainfall till June 30.

Similar was the situation in Rajkot, Morbi, Jamnagar, Junagadh, and Gir Somnath, where most talukas stayed parched.

IMD issues red alert

As of Wednesday, conditions were favourable for the monsoon to advance further into the state, the IMD said.

As heavy rainfall is expected under the influence of weather conditions including a seasonal trough, an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the north Bay of Bengal, an offshore trough that runs from Maharashtra to north Kerala, another trough that runs from south central Madhya Pradesh to the east-central Arabian Sea, along with a fresh Western Disturbance, the IMD has issued a red alert for southern Gujarat districts till July 5.

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Heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Surat, Dang, Navsari and Valsad on July 2 and 3; in Narmada, Tapi and Dang on July 4 and in Dang, Tapi and Valsad on July 5.

 

 

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ritu Sharma
Ritu Sharma

Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh. Expertise Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes: Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City. Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP. Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More

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