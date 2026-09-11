Rain likely to return after 3-week lull; Kutch, Saurashtra still 40% rain deficit

Monsoon may be preparing for a late revival in Gujarat, but it may do little to fill up the state’s most worrying rainfall gaps, especially in districts with high rain deficit. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecast a heavy to very heavy spell of rain across South Gujarat and parts of Saurashtra from September 12 (Saturday).

The forecast comes after a prolonged lull in monsoon activity for over three weeks and against a sharply uneven rainfall pattern across the state recorded so far. Of the districts bracing for another spell of heavy showers, several have already received substantial rain this season, leaving large parts of Saurashtra and Kutch well short of their normal cumulative rainfall.