Parts of state receive light rainfall; IMD says more showers likely on next 2 days

Parts of Gujarat recorded rainfall including in Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Panchmahal, even as India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a fall in minimum temperature in the state along with the likelihood of light rainfall over the next two to three days.

The Godhra rain gauge station recorded rainfall of one millimetre while Vadodara and Bhavnagar recorded 0.2 and 0.4 mm of rainfall Saturday.

According to IMD, a fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius is expected January 30 onwards until February 2 in Gujarat and light rain is “very likely at isolated places” in Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, Vadodara, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Amreli, Rajkot, Surendranagar and Botad on January 29.

Light rain is also likely at isolated places in the districts of Sabarkantha and Aravalli on January 30.

Ahmedabad too may see light rain in some areas on Sunday with minimum temperatures expected around 17 degrees Celsius. Ahmedabad recorded a minimum temperature of 16 degree Celsius, higher by three degrees than usual and a maximum temperature of 26.7 degree Celsius, lower than usual by three degrees, on Saturday.

Naliya too recorded a drop in temperature than usual on Saturday, with minimum temperature at seven degrees Celsius (lower by 4 degrees than usual) and a maximum temperature of 26.8 degree Celsius.

IMD forecast also states that “cold wave conditions very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Kutch district” on January 30.