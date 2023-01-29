scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Advertisement

Parts of state receive light rainfall; IMD says more showers likely on next 2 days

Naliya too recorded a drop in temperature than usual on Saturday, with minimum temperature at seven degrees Celsius (lower by 4 degrees than usual) and a maximum temperature of 26.8 degree Celsius.

The Godhra rain gauge station recorded rainfall of one millimetre while Vadodara and Bhavnagar recorded 0.2 and 0.4 mm of rainfall Saturday. (E
Listen to this article
Parts of state receive light rainfall; IMD says more showers likely on next 2 days
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Parts of Gujarat recorded rainfall including in Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Panchmahal, even as India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a fall in minimum temperature in the state along with the likelihood of light rainfall over the next two to three days.

The Godhra rain gauge station recorded rainfall of one millimetre while Vadodara and Bhavnagar recorded 0.2 and 0.4 mm of rainfall Saturday.

According to IMD, a fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius is expected January 30 onwards until February 2 in Gujarat and light rain is “very likely at isolated places” in Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, Vadodara, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Amreli, Rajkot, Surendranagar and Botad on January 29.

Light rain is also likely at isolated places in the districts of Sabarkantha and Aravalli on January 30.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition a...
The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition a...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...

Ahmedabad too may see light rain in some areas on Sunday with minimum temperatures expected around 17 degrees Celsius. Ahmedabad recorded a minimum temperature of 16 degree Celsius, higher by three degrees than usual and a maximum temperature of 26.7 degree Celsius, lower than usual by three degrees, on Saturday.

Naliya too recorded a drop in temperature than usual on Saturday, with minimum temperature at seven degrees Celsius (lower by 4 degrees than usual) and a maximum temperature of 26.8 degree Celsius.

More from Ahmedabad

IMD forecast also states that “cold wave conditions very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Kutch district” on January 30.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 00:03 IST
Next Story

Shakira set to release new song on her and Gerard Pique’s birthday: Report

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close