scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 27, 2021
MUST READ

Rain forecast: Withhold irrigation, chemical spraying for standing crops, farmers told

The forecast for agriculture issued by the Department of Agricultural Meteorology states, "Due to forecast of light rain, farmers are advised to protect their crops and withhold irrigation and chemical spraying for standing crops. Keep young calves indoors during rain.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
December 27, 2021 8:13:33 pm
Punjab farners, Punjab agri researches, agri researchers, agri scientists, Punjab Agriculture University, Punjab farming news, Punjab news, Indian express, current affairsAs per the weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rain is very likely at isolated places in Dahod, Panchmahal, Mahisagar and Aravalli on December 28. (Representational)

Farmers in Gujarat have been told to withhold irrigation and chemical spraying for standing crops in view of the forecast of unseasonal rainfall in the northern districts till Tuesday.

The impact-based forecast for agriculture issued by the Department of Agricultural Meteorology, Dantiwada, on Monday states, “Due to forecast of light rain, farmers are advised to protect their crops and withhold irrigation and chemical spraying for standing crops. Keep young calves indoors during rain.”

As per the weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rain is very likely at isolated places in Dahod, Panchmahal, Mahisagar and Aravalli on December 28.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Standing crops such as mustard, chickpea, wheat, cumin, potato, castor and cotton as well as fruit crops like papaya are expected to be affected by the unseasonal rainfall. The IMD has also issued an alert of “dense fog at isolated pockets in Rajkot, Porbandar and Kutch”.

More from Ahmedabad

The unseasonal rain is attributed to “a trough that runs from the northeast Rajasthan to Vidarbha across West Madhya Pradesh” along with a western disturbance.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 27: Latest News

Advertisement