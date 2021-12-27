Rain forecast: Withhold irrigation, chemical spraying for standing crops, farmers told

Farmers in Gujarat have been told to withhold irrigation and chemical spraying for standing crops in view of the forecast of unseasonal rainfall in the northern districts till Tuesday.

The impact-based forecast for agriculture issued by the Department of Agricultural Meteorology, Dantiwada, on Monday states, “Due to forecast of light rain, farmers are advised to protect their crops and withhold irrigation and chemical spraying for standing crops. Keep young calves indoors during rain.”

As per the weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rain is very likely at isolated places in Dahod, Panchmahal, Mahisagar and Aravalli on December 28.

Standing crops such as mustard, chickpea, wheat, cumin, potato, castor and cotton as well as fruit crops like papaya are expected to be affected by the unseasonal rainfall. The IMD has also issued an alert of “dense fog at isolated pockets in Rajkot, Porbandar and Kutch”.

The unseasonal rain is attributed to “a trough that runs from the northeast Rajasthan to Vidarbha across West Madhya Pradesh” along with a western disturbance.