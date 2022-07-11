Rain continues to batter Ahmedabad, showers expected to continue for next 3 days

Ahmedabad has been reeling under floodwater as heavy rains continued to batter the city. Waterlogged streets, underpasses and highways brought the city to a halt on Sunday.

According to the Ahmedabad Fire Safety Department, around 55 people were rescued from two buses stuck in the city. “Seven people were rescued on the route between Javahar Chowk and Bhairav Nath Road. Similarly, 48 were rescued from a luxury bus stuck on the road between Bhairav Nath Road and Isanpur by the fire department teams. We are on high alert and are constantly responding to distress calls,” Om Jadeja, a senior official, said.

Ahmedabad city recorded 114 mm of rain between 6 pm and 10 pm on Sunday. Heavy rains are expected for the next 2-3 days. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has already announced closure of all schools, colleges and public parks in the city area.

Waterlogging was reported in several residential societies in Prahladnagar, Bopal, Shahibaug, Paldi, Vasna, Ellisbridge, and old city pockets among others.

Meanwhile, as many as 388 state highways, panchayat highways and other roads across the state were shut due to heavy rain on Sunday, while over 3,000 persons were evacuated from different districts by emergency response teams.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reached Gandhinagar to take stock of the situation.

According to the government’s data, five inches of rain was recorded in six districts of Chhota Udepur, Dang, Narmada, Valsad, Navsari and Panchmahal on Sunday between 8 am and 6 pm.