Railways investing six times more in Gujarat now: Piyush Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Railways is investing six times more money in Gujarat than what it used to before 2014.

Advertising

“Before 2014, about Rs 600 crore used to be invested annually on railway projects in Gujarat. Prime Minister Modi used to be worried about increasing the railway network in Gujarat and improve services of railways. You will be happy to know that today, about six times the money, which is an estimated Rs 3,500 crore, is being invested in the railways in Gujarat,” Goyal said at the foundation stone-laying event for a new railway station at Kevadiya Colony in Narmada district. He said the proposed new rail link to Kevadia Colony will attract tourists and bring about a economic transformation in the region.

He said that the time required to reach Kevadiya Colony from Vadodara via roadways consume about 1.5 hours. “We want to reduce it to one hour, and therefore a new railway line will connect Kevadiya to the entire country,” Goyal added. ENS