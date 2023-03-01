Railway Minister flags off Garvi Gujarat Yatra train from Delhi

Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday flagged off the “Garvi Gujarat Yatra” train that showcases the heritage of Gujarat from Delhi’s Safdarjung station.

The train will undertake a eight-day tour and passengers can board and deboard the train from Rewari, Gurugram, Ringas, Phullera and Ajmer stations.

The train is being run under the “Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat” scheme of the government and will have four first AC coaches, two second AC coaches, two rail restaurants and one pantry car. It can accommodate 156 tourists. The tour will cost Rs 52,250-77,400 per person.

During the tour, the train will travel to Kevadia, Champaner, Somnath, Dwarka, Nageshwar, Bet Dwarka, Ahmedabad Modhera and Patan. This will be the 17th Bharat Gaurav circuit train and it will cover 3500 kilometers during the eight day tour.

The price range starts from Rs 52,250 per person in AC two Tier, Rs 67,140 per person for AC 1 cabin and Rs 77,400 per person for AC 1 coupe. The price will cover train journey in respective class, night stay at AC hotels at Kevadia and Ahmedabad, all vegetarian meals, all transfer and sight seeing in buses, travel insurance and guide services.

“I will appeal to all those travelling by the train to share their experiences on social media, to help guide future tourists. Do describe how well the yatra is being conducted. This is the dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Vaishnaw at the event in Delhi.

“When I boarded the train, I felt like asking for leave from Prime Minister and travel for six days on this train. This train is so nice,” he added.

Union Ministry for Dairy and Animal Husbandry Parshottam Rupala was also present on the occasion. “When you go to Champaner, you should look at the flag hoisted over the Mahakali temple (at Pavagadh). This flag has been hoisted after 500 years by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. You are all lucky to be visiting Champaner,” claimed Rupala adding that tourists will get a chance to visit Modhera temple, Akshardham temple, Rani Ki Vav, Sabarmati Ashram, Dandi Kutir, among other spots.