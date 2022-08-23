scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Rahul Gandhi to be in Gujarat on Sept 5 ahead of Bharat Jodo campaign

On Tuesday, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) constituted a screening committee for Gujarat to select candidates for ticket allocation.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with representatives of various civil society organisations during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' conclave at Constitution Club, in New Delhi, Aug. 22, 2022. (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Gujarat on September 5 ahead of the Congress’s “Bharat Jodo” campaign and state Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year.

According to a press release issued by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, Congress MLA from Kerala and former Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has been made the chairman of Gujarat screening committee while advocate Shivajirao Moghe and Jai Kishan have been appointed as members.

Raghu Sharma, AICC in charge of Gujarat, Jagdish Thakor, president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), and Sukhram Rathva, Leader of Opposition in Gujarat, as well as AICC secretaries incharge of Gujarat have been appointed as ex-officio members of the screening committee.

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior observer of Gujarat, Ashok Gehlot, who arrived in Ahmedabad with Venugopal, held a meeting with GPCC office-bearers and Congress MLAs.

According to Gujarat Congress leaders, Gehlot spoke to party leaders and cadres to strengthen party’s resolve to win Gujarat elections comprehensively.  “Despite not being in power for 27 years in Gujarat, Congress has been raising the issues of the common people courageously and Gehlot took note of that,” said Manish Doshi, spokesperson, Gujarat Congress.

“To save democracy in India, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi along with thousands of Congress workers will begin Bharat Jodo Rally in September 7. In that regard and in view of the Gujarat elections, Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Gujarat on September 5 where he will address party workers, especially those given responsibility of booths for elections,” added Doshi.

