Rahul Gandhi likely to attend Cong roadshow in Ahmedabad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to be in Ahmedabad on April 6 for the party’s “Azaadi Gaurav Yatra” road show celebrating 75 years of India’s independence, according ot party leaders.

“Rahul Gandhi’s arrival is also anticipated; however, it is not confirmed yet,” said Manish Doshi, spokesperson of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee.

Congress will be taking out a mega rally from Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati to New Delhi covering 1,200 kilometers in a span of two months. Their convoy is scheduled to reach Delhi on June 1, covering important cities in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Haryana by road. “All senior leaders of Gujarat Congress including state president, Leader of Opposition, Gujarat in-charge are anticipated to participate in the roadshow which will consist of tableaus, motorcycles, and cars.

The Congress convoy will begin from Gandhi ashram and halt at various cities where more Congress leaders will be joining us,” Doshi added.