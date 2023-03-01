‘Rahul habitual in giving defamatory speeches’: final arguments on Mar 7

The Surat district court has fixed March 7 for the final hearing of arguments in a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi on a complaint by BJP MLA from Surat West Purnesh Modi, with the complainant submitting that “something should be done to stop the senior Congress leader who is habitual of giving defamatory speeches”.

The case pertains to a speech by Rahul Gandhi at a Lok Sabha election rally in Kolar, Karnataka, on April 13, 2019, where he allegedly said, “Why all the thieves have Modi in their names… be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi?”

Modi’s lawyer Ketan Reshamwala, made final oral submissions before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate court of HH Verma in Surat on Monday and Tuesday, following which the court fixed the date for final hearing.

Reshamwala told The Indian Express, “We have submitted before the court that the speech by Rahul Gandhi was an undisputed fact. We have submitted the proof in pen drives, CD, and DVD that we got from Karnataka Election Commission officials.”

Adding that the Constitution does not give anyone the right to make defamatory speeches, Reshamwala said, “Rahul Gandhi is a Member of Parliament, and law is made in the Parliament. If a member of Parliament breaks the law, it will leave a wrong message.”

Claiming that it is habitual of Rahul Gandhi to give defamatory speeches, Reshamwala added, “In 2015, Rahul Gandhi made a statement that the RSS was involved in the murder of Mahatma Gandhi. A court summons was issued and he challenged in the Bombay High Court, which rejected his plea. Even the Supreme Court rejected his application and the case trial is going on.”

“At a public meeting at Ranchi in 2019, Rahul Gandhi said ‘why all thieves have Modi in their names’. A lawyer with Modi surname who was present at the meeting lodged a defamation complaint against him in a Ranchi court, which issued a summons to Gandhi. He went to the Jharkhand High Court, which rejected his application. We told the Surat court that he is habitual of giving such defamatory statements and something should be done to stop him,” Reshamwala said.