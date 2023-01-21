scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Advertisement

Agriculture Minister launches drive to castrate stray bulls

The Minister also appealed gaushalas (cattle pounds run by charitable organisations) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) working for welfare of animals to extend their support to the government campaign.

“The state government has always stood by the cattle-herders and has come up with a number of schemes for their economical upliftment,” said Patel. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Agriculture Minister launches drive to castrate stray bulls
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

AGRICULTURE MINISTER Raghavji Patel presided over the launch of the state-wide campaign to castrate bulls and male calves as part of the state government’s drive to control stray cattle menace, from Morbi on Friday.

The Minister oversaw the castration of the first bull under the campaign at Gaumata Ashram, a gaushala run by Yadunandan Gauseva Trust (YGT) in Morbi Friday and launched the state-wide campaign which has target to castrate 50,000 stray bulls and male calves.

“This special drive of castration has been launched with the twin objectives of conserving stray cattle while also preventing road accidents and consequent injury of humans or loss of human lives,” an official release quoted Patel as having stated while launching the drive.

He appealed staff of the animal husbandry department of the state government to work hard for the success of this drive and set an example.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 20, 2023: Know about Politics and Sports, Sexual orient...
UPSC Key- January 20, 2023: Know about Politics and Sports, Sexual orient...
Why tanks are tripping up the West
Why tanks are tripping up the West
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...
‘If you leave toxic workplaces, they’ll eventually die out’: Ankur ...
‘If you leave toxic workplaces, they’ll eventually die out’: Ankur ...

The Minister also appealed gaushalas (cattle pounds run by charitable organisations) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) working for welfare of animals to extend their support to the government campaign.

“The state government has always stood by the cattle-herders and has come up with a number of schemes for their economical upliftment,” said Patel.

More from Ahmedabad

Kantilal Amrutiya, the BJP MLA from Morbi, former minister Brijesh Merja, BJP’s Gujarat state unit vice-president Jayanti Kavadiya were among those who were present at the launch of the drive.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-01-2023 at 01:33 IST
Next Story

Tanzanian among 2 arrested; cocaine worth Rs 7.58L seized

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close