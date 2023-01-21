Agriculture Minister launches drive to castrate stray bulls

AGRICULTURE MINISTER Raghavji Patel presided over the launch of the state-wide campaign to castrate bulls and male calves as part of the state government’s drive to control stray cattle menace, from Morbi on Friday.

The Minister oversaw the castration of the first bull under the campaign at Gaumata Ashram, a gaushala run by Yadunandan Gauseva Trust (YGT) in Morbi Friday and launched the state-wide campaign which has target to castrate 50,000 stray bulls and male calves.

“This special drive of castration has been launched with the twin objectives of conserving stray cattle while also preventing road accidents and consequent injury of humans or loss of human lives,” an official release quoted Patel as having stated while launching the drive.

He appealed staff of the animal husbandry department of the state government to work hard for the success of this drive and set an example.

The Minister also appealed gaushalas (cattle pounds run by charitable organisations) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) working for welfare of animals to extend their support to the government campaign.

“The state government has always stood by the cattle-herders and has come up with a number of schemes for their economical upliftment,” said Patel.

Kantilal Amrutiya, the BJP MLA from Morbi, former minister Brijesh Merja, BJP’s Gujarat state unit vice-president Jayanti Kavadiya were among those who were present at the launch of the drive.