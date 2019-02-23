‘Not at all’: Nirmala Sitharaman when asked if she doubts PM Modi over Rafale deal

As the opposition continues to attack the Centre over the controversial Rafale deal, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that no one has any doubts on Prime Minister Narendra Modi with regard to any issue related to the Defence Ministry.

The minister was addressing an event titled ‘India’s National Security and Importance of Rafale deal’ organised by the Bharatiya Vichar Manch in Ahmedabad when a member of the audience asked, “You said in your speech that your government does not keep middleman. This audience already knows that neither your government nor your Prime Minister keeps middlemen. He does not let his right hand know what his left hand is doing. Congress has been repeatedly saying that your Prime Minister has taken money. Do you have any doubts on the Prime Minister?”

Responding to the question, Sitharaman said, “Not at all”. She added, “I can also say this that the person who was the defence minister before me – I have also talked to them and so mentioning. Be it Arun Jaitley or Manohar Parrikar, nobody has any doubt on the Prime Minister regarding any issue related with Defence ministry. Have you got your answer?”

The minister’s reply came amid “Bharat Mata ki Jai” chants from the audience.

Referring to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), another member from the audience asked, “The CAG report shows that this government has done a good deal. But he (Rahul Gandhi) keeps saying that Modi has benefitted Anil Ambani in this deal. This doubt usually remains among various groups. We would like to know more from you on this.”

To this, the senior BJP leader explained the “offsets” in the defence procurement policy and said, “The first Rafale wil come only in September 2019 and so in the matter of offsets, they (Dassault Aviation) have not conveyed anything to us officially. Till the time they do not give us some update, how can we say whom they have tied up with for the offset? The government cannot say anything on the basis on media reports. I am not saying they (media) are wrong. I do not know where they (Congress) are getting the information from. The government has no official record on this.”

While addressing the audience prior to the question hour, the defence minister said, “Despite Arun Jaitley and speaking threadbare on the issue in Parliament, we still feel that it is necessary to answer the one or two questions that people have on the Rafale deal.”