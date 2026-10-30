No legal provision: Municipality in Gujarat withdraws order to shut meat shops for 4 months

The Radhanpur Municipality in Patan district has withdrawn an order to shut down slaughterhouses, meat shops, and restaurants selling non-vegetarian food for four months in the face of a challenge in the Gujarat High Court.

Counsel for the Municipality conceded that there “might be no provision” under the Gujarat Municipalities Act, 1963, empowering the administrative head of the civic body to prohibit these businesses from operating for four months.

The Municipality also assured the court that it would not press the closure order issued by the Chief Officer of the Municipality on August 17, or take coercive action against the traders concerned.

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Justice Nikhil S Kariel of the HC was hearing a petition filed by 29 persons, including owners and operators of slaughterhouses, meat and fish sellers, traders of eggs and poultry, and hoteliers serving non-vegetarian food, on Thursday (October 29), when the question of the legality of the order was raised.

The court noted that the order was issued on the ground that a senior Jain religious leader would be staying in Radhanpur for four months in connection with Paryushan, the annual eight-day period of spiritual reflection, fasting, and practice of forgiveness observed by Jains.

The court also noted that the August 17 order mentioned expected visits by several senior religious leaders and devotees over a period of five months, and stated that their religious sentiments could be hurt by these businesses.

The court order said: “It appears that the Chief Officer, Radhanpur Municipality has passed orders dated 17.08.2026 whereby the Chief Officer has…directed the petitioners to close their slaughter houses for a period of four months from the date of the order on the ground that a senior leader of a Jain religion is going to stay in the limits of Radhanpur Town for a period of four months on account of a religious occasion (Paryushan) of the community in question and whereas, various senior leaders and devotees of the religious leader…would be visiting Radhanpur Town for a period of five months…

“Since the business being carried out by the petitioners could hurt the religious feelings of such persons, therefore, it was directed that the business of slaughter houses should remain closed for a period of four months.”

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The Municipality’s directive warned traders that failure to comply would invite action under the Gujarat Municipalities Act, 1963.

Counsel for petitioners Zubin Bharda told the court that all the establishments held the requisite licences to carry out their respective businesses, including licences issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The Municipality had not disputed the licensing status of the petitioners.

Counsel submitted that the traders had no objection to voluntarily shutting their establishments for nine days during the Paryushan festival celebrated by the Jain community in Radhanpur.

However, extending the closure to four months was “arbitrary and infringed upon their fundamental right to practise any profession or carry on any occupation, trade or business” under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution, counsel argued.

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The court order also recorded Bharda’s submission questioning the legal basis of the directive. Counsel had pointed out that the Municipality’s order did not specify the statutory provision under which the Chief Officer had exercised the power to shut down the businesses for such an extended period.

The Municipality’s directive threatened the livelihoods of the owners and hundreds of employees of these establishments, and the petitioners had sought the quashing of the August 17 order, along with interim protection against any coercive action by the Municipality.

Advocate Deepak Sanchela, who appeared for the Radhanpur Municipality, made the significant submission that the 1963 Act may not have a provision under which the closure orders could have been issued.

“…Mr Sanchela would very fairly submit that there may not be any provision in the Gujarat Municipalities Act whereby the Chief Officer could have directed the respondents to not carry out the businesses for a period of four months,” the court recorded in its October 29 order.

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Counsel for the Municipality also submitted that in view of this submission, the civic body would not press the August 17 directive, and would not take any coercive steps against the petitioners.

Following this submission, Bharda told the court that the petitioners would not press their plea and sought permission to withdraw it, while retaining the liberty to approach the appropriate forum if the Municipality took another similar decision in the future.

The court allowed the request and disposed of the petition as withdrawn. It recorded in its order, “Having regard to the above, the present petition stands disposed of as withdrawn with the liberty as above being granted to the petitioners.”

The court did not examine the constitutional validity of the four-month closure directive or strike it down on merits.