Racket manufacturing ephedrine drug busted in Bharuch, three arrested

Bharuch Special Operations Group (SOG) officials Thursday claimed to have busted a racket which manufactures banned ephedrine drug. Police said they seized 760 grams of banned drug with four litres of different chemicals in liquid form. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the case, while another accused, who is the son of a Congress leader, is absconding.

Acting on a tip-off, the Bharuch SOG officials carried out raids on Rajshree poultry farm at Sigam village in Jambusar taluka of Bharuch. The officials were accompanied by FSL department officials and found several liquid chemical substances in beakers.

After chemical tests, it was found that they were manufacturing ephedrine drug. Officials also seized 760 grams of ephedrine drug in solid state and four litres of ephedrine in liquid state, both worth Rs 9.46 lakh. The police also seized seven different types of chemicals like HCL, ethanol and mono-methyl, along with chemical beakers and funnels, and heaters, used to manufacture the banned drug.

Officials have arrested three of the four accused — Omprakash Sakariya, a resident of Ankleshwar and a native of Pali district in Rajasthan, Aman Singh Narendra Singh, also a resident of Ankleshwar and native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, Nitesh Pandey, a resident of Nala Sopara area in Mumbai. Poultry farm owner Bhavdeepsinh Yadav, the fourth accused, is absconding.

Bhavdeepsinh Yadav is the son of Jambusar taluka Congress committee president Mukendrasinh Yadav. When tried to contact, Mukendrasinh Yadav did not respond to calls and messages.

Bharuch district Congress president Parimalsinh Rana said, “We have found that it was Mukendrasinh’s son Bhavdeepsinh Yadav who had given the poultry farm on rent to Omprakash Sakariya… We cannot comment about his role in the racket. Let the police investigate the case.”

Bharuch SOG Police inspector K D Mandora said, “Nitesh Pandey is a technical expert, while Omprakash is an expert in manufacturing such banned drugs. We have arrested threeaccused from the spot while farm owner Bhavdeepsinh is absconding. We have come to know that Bhavdeepsinh was having knowledge of such illegal activities and he also had helped them in providing water and other facilities… Generally, the ephedrine drug is available in the market in powder form. But they have manufactured it in solid form, and liquid form.”