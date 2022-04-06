Racket duping job aspirants busted, 3 arrested, say police

The Crime Branch team of Ahmedabad Police arrested three persons on Tuesday and claimed to have unearthed a racket which allegedly duped over 80 people of Rs 3 crore by promising them government jobs.

According to police, Harish Prajapati (45) and Puja Thakor (25) from Dahegam in Gandhinagar and Ravi Pratap Singh Rawat (25) from Ajmer in Rajasthan, were arrested by a team of Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of Ahmedabad police for duping 81 aspirants from Gujarat and Rajasthan to the tune of Rs 3.24 crore by promising them postings in government job.

Police said they have recovered several application forms and exam admit cards, police id cards, and uniforms along with gadgets and cash from the accused gang.

“We had received a tip from police in Dahod regarding a gang trying to lure aspirants of PSI, LRD constable, Talati, and junior clerk recruitment exams from Rajasthan and Gujarat by promising them postings in jobs. Acting on specific intelligence, we first detained Ravi Pratap Singh from Dahegam circle in Gandhinagar. We found several application forms of aspirants and fee receipts along with a laptop in his possession. He told us that since 2020, he has been working as part of a gang to lure aspirants from Rajasthan with promises of getting them government jobs in Gujarat,” said a senior official of Ahmedabad DCB.

The police added that the accused gang had created a specific rate chart of “assured postings in government jobs”.

“Ravi Pratap Singh told us that two more accused Harish Prajapati and Puja Thakor, who are part of a “Swami Vivekananda Taleem Kendra” institute in Dahegam are part of the racket. The names of two more accused Purwinder Singh alias Karnal from Ajmer and Shahrukh from Uttar Pradesh have emerged,” said the official.

The official further said that the gang used to charge Rs 10 lakh for a PSI job, Rs 4-5 lakh for LRD Constable, Rs 5 lakh for Talati (grade 3), Rs 2.5 lakh for junior clerk, Rs 3.5 lakh for posting in Indian Army and Rs 1.5 lakh for positng in AMC from the aspirants.

“In total, we have confiscated 81 forms by different aspirants from Gujarat (17), Rajasthan (60), and UP (4) who fell prey to the gang and paid Rs 3.24 crore in total. We have also confiscated fake admit cards, fake’ ‘pass” bearing stamps made on physical test admit cards, fake police id cards, cash, gadgets, and other data from the accused gang,” the official added.

All the accused have been booked under IPC sections 406 for criminal breach of trust, 420 for fraud, 465-467-471-472 for forgery, 120b for criminal conspiracy, and under the relevant sections of the IT Act.