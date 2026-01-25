Rs 1,200-cr Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project: Tata subsidiary gets Rs 113-cr tender

The retender was issued after making certain changes from the designing and building point of view, the official added.
The Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Trust (MGSAMT), which is implementing the Rs 1,200-crore Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project, has allotted a tender worth around Rs 113 crore to Ecofirst Services Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Group.
The tender is to design and develop museums and exhibitions in the ashram under redevelopment spreading over around 55 acres of land.
The tender was allotted to Ecofirst Services Limited earlier this month, said a senior official connected with the development.
The tender was floated for selection of a design-build-operate-transfer (DBOT) agency for curation, content development, exhibit fabrication and outdoor sculpture works for the Gandhi ashram, which is being developed as a memorial. This will include museums and exhibitions at 23 buildings inside the ashram campus.
It is to be noted that earlier, the trust had issued a tender of around Rs 135 crore for the similar tasks to select a DBOT agency. However, it was cancelled by the MGSAMT authorities subsequently.
After cancelling that tender, the latest tender was floated in October last year which remained open till November 6.
The exact reason behind cancellation of the first tender is not known, but a senior official had told The Indian Express that it was cancelled after realising that it would not be possible to fairly evaluate bids received under the conditions of that tender. The retender was issued after making certain changes from the designing and building point of view, the official added.
Top sources had told The Indian Express that unlike the previous tender, in the latest tender the authorities have specified certain designing parts including the modes of communication to be employed in it.
The new tender has also restricted the digital element part in the whole exercise to 30% while also making two live demonstrations, like spinning a wheel and making a cotton wick, at the redeveloped ashram campus compulsory.
Some of the buildings where museums and exhibitions will be developed include Das Oradi, Rangshala, Kutumb Niwas, Saat Oradi, Jamna Kutir, Junu Rasodu, Somnath Chhatralay, Imam Manzil, Ashram Shala, Udyog Mandir, Sardar Kutir, Dehla Puni Kendra and Bal Mandir.
The tender includes maintenance of the developed part for five years.
The project is being jointly implemented by the central government and Gujarat government. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is the chairperson of the governing council of the MGSAMT whereas retired IAS officer I P Gautam is the chairperson of its executive council.
During his recent visit to Gujarat earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reviewed the progress of the project.
