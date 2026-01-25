Rs 1,200-cr Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project: Tata subsidiary gets Rs 113-cr tender

The retender was issued after making certain changes from the designing and building point of view, the official added.

The Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Trust (MGSAMT), which is implementing the Rs 1,200-crore Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project, has allotted a tender worth around Rs 113 crore to Ecofirst Services Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Group.

The tender is to design and develop museums and exhibitions in the ashram under redevelopment spreading over around 55 acres of land.

The tender was allotted to Ecofirst Services Limited earlier this month, said a senior official connected with the development.

The tender was floated for selection of a design-build-operate-transfer (DBOT) agency for curation, content development, exhibit fabrication and outdoor sculpture works for the Gandhi ashram, which is being developed as a memorial. This will include museums and exhibitions at 23 buildings inside the ashram campus.