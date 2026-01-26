R-Day: 16 police officers from Gujarat get service medals

Sixteen Gujarat police officers were awarded Republic Day medals, including two for Distinguished Service and 14 for Meritorious Service. (File)

Sixteen police officers from Gujarat have been awarded medals for their services to the nation, by President Droupadi Murmu on the eve of Republic Day.

Two officers from Gujarat have been named for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 14 for the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM), an official release said.

Additional Director General of Police Nipuna Torwane, who is discharging duty as Principal Secretary (Home), and Shaileshsinh Raghuvanshi, Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence for Ahmedabad Region, have been awarded with the President’s Medal for Distinguished Services, the release said.

Fourteen other police officers, including Inspector General of Police (Coastal Security) P L Mal, Inspector General of Police (Jail) A G Chauhan and Superintendent of Police (State Monitoring Cell) M J Chavda, have been awarded with the Medal for Meritorious Service.