Question paper of head clerk recruitment exam leaked, claims AAP youth wing leader

The question paper of the recruitment examinations for government head clerk post conducted by the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) was leaked hours before the exam, said vice-president of the young wing of the AAP Gujarat unit, Yuvrajsinh Jadeja, on Monday and demanded action, adding that he would submit a formal complaint to the GSSSB Tuesday.

The written examination for the recruitment of 186 head clerks was conducted by the GSSSB on December 12. Around 2 lakh candidates had registered for the examination and around 1.5 lakh appeared for the same at six examination centers across the state.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Jadeja, who is popular among youth aspiring to crack competitive examinations for government jobs, said, “I have got evidence of the paper leak. I will lodge a formal complaint with GSSSB and if necessary with police also tomorrow.”

According to Jadeja, the examination (of 200 marks) was to be held on Sunday (December 12) between 12 noon and 2 pm. However, the paper got leaked in Sabarkantha district.

“Some 16 students got it at a farm house in Unchha village of Prantij tehsil in Sabarkantha district the previous night of the exam. They mugged up the answers till late in the night. And then the leaked paper also reached other districts through social media,” alleged Jadeja adding that the leaked paper was sold at Rs 6 to 12 lakh.

Jadeja also said that they had informed an official of GSSSB about the paper leak over telephone.

Chairman of GSSSB Asit Vora said, “So far, we have not got any complaint or evidence (regarding the alleged paper leak). He (Jadeja) has only given it in press (conference). Once we get a complaint and evidence, we will take action.”