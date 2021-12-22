Question paper leak: 93 of its workers jailed after stir, AAP slams Gujarat BJP as ‘shameless’

We also demand a compensation of Rs 50,000 each to all 88,000 students who appeared in this exam,” Yadav, who is an MLA from New Delhi, said. (Representational)

A day after 93 members of the Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat unit, including its top leadership, were jailed for protesting outside the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar over the question paper leak in the head clerk recruitment exam, the AAP on Wednesday hit back at the saffron party, terming its leaders “shameless”.

“The incidents that have happened in the past two days is astonishing. GSSSB chairman Asit Vora has played with the lives of thousands of students yet he is out in the open, but 93 of our workers, including 28 women, are in jail,” said Gulab Singh Yadav, AAP Gujarat in-charge, at a press conference in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The AAP has demanded the ouster of GSSSB Chairman Asit Vora over the scandal. “Vora, who is behind the conspiracy, has not been booked under IPC 120(B) for criminal conspiracy. The manner in which BJP Gujarat president C R Patil and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi has reacted over the incident, I am surprised how shameless they can be. Vora should have been removed and an FIR lodged against him. There cannot be an impartial investigation till the time this man heads the GSSSB. We also demand a compensation of Rs 50,000 each to all 88,000 students who appeared in this exam,” Yadav, who is an MLA from New Delhi, said.

On December 20, AAP workers staged a protest outside the BJP’s Shree Kamalam office over the question paper leak ahead of the head clerk recruitment exam organised by the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB). BJP and AAP workers clashed at the protest site and the police had to resort to lathicharge.

Later, based on a complaint by a BJP activist, Gandhinagar police arrested 93 AAP workers, including state chief Gopal Italia, women’s wing president Gauri Desai, youth wing president Nikhil Savani and senior leaders such as Isudan Gadhvi and Hasmukh Patel. Those arrested have been booked under 22 criminal sections of the IPC and other acts, and sent in judicial custody Tuesday night after the court denied them bail.

“From today, Mahesh Savani and I will do an anshan (fast-cum-sit-in protest) in front of the collector’s office in Ahmedabad over our demands,” Yadav added.

Asked about the serious criminal charges against the top AAP leadership in the state, Yadav said, “Our leader Arvind Kejriwal and myself have several fake cases lodged against us in Delhi and other cities. AAP workers are not scared of going to jail. Our ultimate judges are the 6.5 crore people of Gujarat. We call upon them to see what’s happening in Gujarat and how the Opposition party Congress has become a mute spectator.”

The state government cancelled the head clerk recruitment exam on Tuesday, admitting that the paper was leaked.