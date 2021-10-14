Question paper fraud: 3 booked for ‘duping’ GSSSB aspirants

Police Wednesday booked a case against three persons for allegedly taking Rs 1 lakh each from aspirants of the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) in exchange of providing question paper of the exam of ‘sub-auditor/sub-accountant’.

According to police, an FIR was lodged against Jaysukh Patel, Mansukh Patel and Mathurbhai, all residents of Dholka in Ahmedabad rural, under IPC sections 420

(cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) after one of the aspirants approached the police Tuesday.

The exam for sub-auditor/sub-accountant for the GSSSB was held on October 10.

“On October 9, my husband was contacted by Jaysukh Patel who claimed that he has the question paper of sub-auditor exam which is going to be held next day. He demanded Rs 1 lakh in cash as advance for the question paper and Rs 4 lakh after the selection happens. After my husband agreed to pay the money, Patel arrived outside our residence on October 9 and asked us to sit in his car and leave our cellphone behind. We then gave cash Rs 1 lakh to him in the car and he took us to a hotel in Bagodra,” said the 30-year-old aspirant in her complaint.

“In the hotel, we found other applicants of the exam who had also arrived with Mansukh Patel and Mathurbhai. However, after making the aspirants assemble at a place, the accused fled the spot and did not give us any question paper. We then reached the Dholka police station to lodge a complaint,” she alleged.

Taking cognizance, the Ahmedabad rural police said that it has formed multiple teams to probe the matter.