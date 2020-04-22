Pvt hotel in Ahmedabad to be run as paid Covid-care centre

After discussions, the hotel has decided to offer services at a discounted rate, Nehra said. He, however, did not reveal the amount to be charged. (Representational) After discussions, the hotel has decided to offer services at a discounted rate, Nehra said. He, however, did not reveal the amount to be charged. (Representational)

A day after designating three private hospitals to offer paid treatment to COVID-19 patients, the state government has decided to run a private hotel in Ahmedabad as a COVID-care centre with paid services.

“Under the guidance of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Chief Secretary Anil Mukim, a decision was taken yesterday (Monday) to take over a five star hotel in Ahmedabad, Fern Hotel on SG highway, to run as a COVID-care centre on payment basis,” Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra announced on Tuesday.

The centre at Fern hotel is for patients who can afford its services and do not wish to go to Gujarat University’s Samras hostel which runs as a COVID-care centre without any charges.

After discussions, the hotel has decided to offer services at a discounted rate, Nehra said. He, however, did not reveal the amount to be charged.

Haj House in Kalupur in the walled city was also announced as a COVID-care centre on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC)-run COVID-19 SVP Hospital’s bed capacity has been doubled to 1000.

“Since last 3-4 days discussions were going on and finally decision has been taken to increase the capacity at SVP hospital from 500 to 1000 beds. With this, majority of COVID-19 patients from Ahmedabad will come to SVP hospital which will reduce the burden on the Civil Hospital,” Nehra said.

This decision comes at a time when complaints from several patients were received against lack of proper facilities at the the Civil Hospital.

The municipal commissioner also announced that over 250 persons were under quarantine at a facility run by Isha foundation in Saraspur who had undergone rapid antibody test. The test result found that eight persons were COVID-19 positive, who then underwent the PCR test where all resulted negative.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.