Under ED probe, former Surat vice-president quits BJP alleging ‘vindictive attitude’

PVS Sarma, a former vice-president of the BJP’s Surat city unit, resigned from the ruling party on Tuesday alleging that he had been “treated badly with a vindictive attitude” since C R Paatil became its Gujarat president. Sarma, a retired income tax officer, has been under an Enforcement Directorate investigation since 2020.

“It is very difficult to even think of leaving an organisation where one has spent over 15 years as a disciplined soldier. After so much anguish, I have considered the resignation as my conscience did not allow me to continue in the BJP any further,” Sarma’s resignation letter to Paatil, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, read.

“For reasons unknown to me, and best known to the state party leadership, I was treated badly with a vindictive attitude by the leadership for more than two years, or since you have been appointed state party president… It is difficult for me to continue in the party under your leadership. I, therefore, submit my resignation from both the primary and active membership of the BJP with immediate effect,” it further said.

“As you are aware, to protect the small innocent businessmen, small- or medium-scale industrialists and entrepreneurs from the prying and extortionist behaviour of some crooked income tax officers of Surat, I sincerely made efforts to report such incidents and names of such officers to the higher officers and senior leaders of our party, expecting them to act in the people’s interest.

“However, to my dismay, those very officers against whom I made such references harassed me and my family by raiding me, filing false police cases and getting me arrested… Even the ED was forced to file a non-existing case to keep me in jail for a longer period,” Sarma wrote.

Sarma alleged the “state leadership ensured the party workers did not extend help to me or my family by issuing them instructions to keep away by threatening them with dire consequences,” belying his belief that the BJP was “like a family that cares for its karyakartas and stands by them during their tough times”.

According to Sarma, the BJP state unit under Paatil “has miserably failed to protect and support the karyakartas who worked tirelessly for the people and the party”.

In 2020 Sarma was arrested by the Umra police allegedly for claiming fake circulation figures for his Satyam Times newspaper to get government advertisements. The case was initially probed by income tax officials and later, after police registered a case, the Enforcement Directorate joined the investigation.

Talking to The Indian Express, Sarma said, “I have taken the decision at this juncture as I don’t find myself convenient in the party under the leadership of C R Paatil. After the case registered against me I was isolated, and at the critical juncture, the party leaders who tried to help me were also threatened. I suffered badly and my family also had to suffer a lot during those days. Finally, I have decided to leave the party, with a heavy heart.”

Sarma, who belongs to Hyderabad, further added, “I have not decided which party to join, but talks are going on with different parties, and the picture will be clear in the next coming days.”