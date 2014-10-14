Pushed to ‘nowhere land’ by Narmada dam, tribals of a Maharashtra hamlet swim against political current

The tribal village of Manibeli in Akkalkuwa taluka of Nandurbar district in Maharashtra that lost over half of its homes to the rising waters of the Narmada during the construction of the Sardar Sarovar dam in the last two decades, wears a deserted look on a scorching Saturday afternoon. Just four days ahead of the Assembly polls in Maharashtra, not a single election banner is visible in the otherwise barren village that is surrounded by the waters of the Narmada on three sides — a thick cover of teak stands out. As many as nine candidates across political parties, including three independents, are in the fray for the October 15 polls from the ST Assembly Constituency 1-Akkalkuwa — the first constituency in the list of Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, which is about 138 kms from Vadodara, navigated part by road and part by boat.

About 1,000 voters tucked away in five villages on the Narmada waterfront that have earned much international attention for their plight and protest against Gujarat’s Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam for the last two decades, say they are in nowhere land.

In the last five weeks of hectic election campaign that will draw to a close on Tuesday, not a single candidate has visited the much inaccessible Manibeli hamlet — the only way to get here is a 40-minute boat ride through the backwaters of the Sardar Sarovar Dam from Kevadia colony in Narmada District of Gujarat. It’s the same route that about 1,000 of these villagers in Manibeli and the surrounding Dhankhedi, Chimalkhedi, Bharad Domkhedi and Nimgavhan villages undertake every week to travel to Kevadia and other Gujarat cities to meet their basic needs. If they were to travel towards their home state of Maharashtra for their needs, it would involve walking about 35 kilometers on a dirt track to Molgi to catch the first available bus from the state transport to get to Akkalkuwa town —the administrative headquarters of the taluka. The villagers, mostly tribals from the Tadvi and Vasave clan, are fluent in a dialect of Marathi that has assimilated Gujarati words.

Somabhai Tadvi, a villager, says, “Going to Gujarat is a shorter route for us. Otherwise, in order to get to Akkalkuwa this side, we must first walk about five hours to reach Molgi on the dirt track where even state transport buses cannot ply. We can instead hire a boat across the Narmada to get to Kevadia.”

During his election rally in the region last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the predicament of tribals in this region, who turn to Gujarat cities across the Narmada for employment. But, with no source of power or irrigation for farming and restriction on fishing in the massive water body, there is little that the tribals can do to earn a living from their lands. The installation of solar panels, they say, has been of little help. The impoverished families have no electric gadgets and if at all the electricity could have helped in irrigation, there is no water source for their crops of jowar, tuver and cow-pea.

“We fill up pots of water from the Narmada and filter it with alum for drinking, but we cannot fill up pots to water our farms nor are we allowed to use a motor for irrigation. The little crops we grow suffice only our own families. If someone gets an extra quintal or two of produce, we travel to Kevadia Colony to sell it off,” says Natwar Tadvi, a village elder. On a lucky day, some villagers can make a living by fishing in the Narmada if the Gujarat SRPF does not catch them in the waters. “On Thursday, one of the villagers was caught fishing and beaten up by the Gujarat police near the village,” Vasave says.

In absence of livelihood from farming, about 60 young men from the village, including Tadvi’s two sons, currently work in various under-construction sites in Surat.

The village, along with the surrounding hamlets of Akkalkuwa taluka, became the epicentre of human rights activism through the 1990s when the Government of Gujarat went ahead with the construction of the Sardar Sarovar Dam, displacing about 3,5000 families. Today, as the 450 odd villagers in Manibeli watch the ongoing construction to raise the height of the dam to 138 metres, the village is on the edge once more. They say their constant petitions to state authorities to rehabilitate them with accessible, suitable lands has fallen on deaf ears. As 282 voters, they say, they hardly matter and political parties would not quite run to their rescue. An unbeatable Congress Lok Sabha bastion, the BJP managed to hinder a 80-year-old sitting MP Manikrao Gavit in April this year by fielding 26-year-old Heena Gavit, the daughter of expelled Nationalist Congress Party heavyweight Vijay Kumar Gavit. Among those in the fray from the Assembly constituency this time are Aamshya Padvi of Shiv Sena, Vijaysinh Paradke of the NCP, K C Padvi of the Congress, Nagesh Padvi of the BJP, Mamta Valvi of the MNS, Ranjit Padvi of the Bahujan Mukti Party and three Independents — Narendrasing Padvi, Madhukar Padvi and Madan Padvi. But tribals say they have heard of none, except Paradke of the NCP. And that too after his pamphlet arrived just a few days ago and have been pinned to many village homes.

Dinesh Vasave, the lone teacher in the state government recognised village school established by the activists of the Narmada Bachao Andolan, says, “Just about four days ago, we got the first election pamphlets from the Nationalist Congress Party, seeking our votes for their candidate Vijaysinh Paradke. No other party has campaigned here. As a group of about 150 families that continue to live here, we have decided that we will vote only for the party that gives us a written assurance that we will not be swallowed by the Narmada waters once the Gujarat government completes its dam construction that has restarted.”

Vasave is surrounded by village elders who nod in agreement as he enlists the issues plaguing the small population in Manibeli. “We got our first Public Healthcare Centre from the state government two years ago. But not a single doctor has ever been posted. There is no electricity despite promises and so there is no water supply for irrigation on the small lands that we have here. About 38 homes have solar panels, but over a 100 homes are still awaiting theirs,” Vasave adds, taking the lead in an otherwise politically disinclined group of tribals.

Although they say they cast their votes without fail at the Mahatma Gandhi school in the village, none of the tribals, apart from Vasave, can recall who is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Tadvi says, “How would we have any idea about the politicians when we have never seen them here? We do not remember any politician campaigning here to understand our problems and none of us can even read newspapers.” Although tribal BJP MLAs from Gujarat have been handed over the responsibility to campaign for party candidate here, villagers say they are yet to see any political campaign. Together with Manibeli, Akkalkuwa recorded 68% voting in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, but villagers say they have never been approached by political candidates or witnessed a campaign.

Vasave says, “Our rehabilitation has been taken for granted by the authorities. They know if they come here to campaign, we will demand our right and they will have no answers.

While some families have been coerced to take the barren lands offered in Sankheda district of Gujarat, when their lands and homes drowned here in the 1990s, they have been ridden in poverty without any ways of farming. We do not want to go the same way. We want justice and lands of agricultural utility or we will stay here until the waters swallow us up too.”

