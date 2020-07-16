Ahmedabad: Head priest of Maninagar Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan succumbs to Covid-19

Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj with his successor hree Jitendriyapriyadasji Swami. Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj with his successor hree Jitendriyapriyadasji Swami.

Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj, head priest of Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan, succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday. He was 78. Last week, the temple trust had appointed Shree Jitendriyapriyadasji Swami as his successor.

In the wake of the pandemic, an arrangement for a live telecast for his followers has been made by the temple trust before his cremation which is scheduled for this afternoon.

The priest was admitted at CIMS hospital, Science City, on June 28 after he was tested positive for coronavirus. He was put on ventilator and also administered two doses of plasma therapy.

However, his condition did not improve and his continued to remained critical and under observation.

Besides him, 10 other priests were admitted to various private hospitals in Ahmedabad after they tested positive for the virus.

“Due to His long-term illness and poor health condition, Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj has not appointed His successor. Following the process stated in this Sant-Parshad Mandal Bandharan, the Senior Sants, with the unanimous support of all other Sants, have appointed Sadguru Shastri Shree Jitendriyapriyadasji Swami to be the spiritual heir of Shree Swaminarayan Gadi, and successor to Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj,” a statement released earlier had said.

The decision came after a “special meeting of Gurudev Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa’s Sadguru Sants and senior Sants of Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan was held on July 9 in the Brahm Mahol of Shree Swaminarayan Mandir, Maninagar.”

